How to get the Sword of Morne in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players will find plenty of Easter eggs in the game that translate into powerful items and weaponry.

One such weapon is the Sword of Morne, also known as the Grafted Blade Greatsword. In a subtle nod to the Iron Throne in Game of Thrones, the sword is made up of various other swords the creator defeated.

It is a very strong item that players can find in Castle Morne. However, it won't just be given to them. Players will need to defeat Leonine Misbegotten before the sword can be theirs.

How to obtain the Grafted Blade Greatsword in Elden Ring

The sword can be obtained as part of a quest. It will require players to travel to Castle Morne in the southern portion of the Weeping Peninsula.

The castle has a dungeon-like interior. It has several traps, enemies, and a mighty boss fight in store for players. It is a completely optional area, so unless players are given the quest or are directly on the hunt for the Sword of Morne, it can be completely missed.

An Elden Ring player taking on the treacherous Castle Morne (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

While in it, be sure to explore the entirety of Castle Morne. It is filled with rare and valuable treasures, including gear and weapons. However, those won't be obtainable without defeating various enemies within the castle.

To finally move towards the Grafted Blade Greatsword, head to the boss just outside the castle's southern wall. The golden mist leading to the boss can be seen from a Site of Grace that overlooks the ocean.

Leonine Misbegotten is the boss that needs to be defeated. Leonine is fast, strong, and one of the harder bosses in Elden Ring. Magic spells and ranged weapons work best against him when Leonine leaves an opening for an attack.

Defeat Leonine Misbegotten and earn the Sword of Morne (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Melee players need to get up close and personal, which is a bit of a tougher task. However, with enough patience and a keen eye to see when Leonine Misbegotten can be damaged, players can prevail.

Once Leonine is beaten, the Grafted Blade Greatsword is rewarded. The Sword of Morne requires 40 Strength for players to wield it, so hold onto it until that number is reached or take it to the quest giver.

