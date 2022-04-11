Top 10 Elden Ring optional bosses ranked by difficulty 

The optional bosses in Elden Ring are arguably some of the hardest that currently exist in the game. They are relentless and it usually takes several tries to beat.

The problem, however, is that while players can always agree to skip the optional bosses, the major content of the game comes from them. Each of these bosses are tied to interesting quests that add to the the depth of the game.

So, if gamers want to enjoy Elden Ring, going through the optional bosses is a must. With that in mind, we have ranked the various optional bosses based on their difficulty so that players can progress through them at their own pace.

Every Elden Ring optional boss ranked from easiest to hardest

10. Dragonlord Placidusax

The fight against Dragonlord Placidusax is hard, but the timing between the boss's attacks are forgiving in Elden Ring (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

The Dragonlord Placidusax boss fight is one that many players will face quite late in the game. Even then, he can pose a challenge, depending on how well players are built by the time they get around to facing him.

Ideally, in the case of a dragon boss, players would want to hit their head for maximum damage. However, since it is a bit unreliable in this case, hitting his hind legs is the best course of action.

The boss uses a combination of both lightning and fire, and can destroy the health bar of the players. The good thing about the boss is that there is decent downtime between his hits, which makes him quite forgiving.

9. Astel, Naturalborn of the Void

Astel's long range attacks can be problematic, but they can all be dodged easily in Elden Ring (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Astel, Naturalborn of the Void is a boss that players will encounter if they are doing Ranni's questline. The boss is a bit tricky as he has a bunch of area-of-effect spells capable of one-shotting a player.

He shoots laser beams and meteor showers from time to time, which can overwhelm the players. Regardless, his moves are telegraphed, making them predictable and easy to dodge.

This boss is a test of patience, and the only thing that players need to do is time their attacks properly.

8. Lichdragon Fortissax

The fight against Lichdragon Fortissax becomes difficulty due to the constricted arena in Elden Ring (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

This is the last dragon boss on this list and also probably the hardest of them all. The reason why this boss might feel annoying is because of the enclosed arena and the plethora of lightning attacks that he keeps using throughout the fight.

However, the best advice we can give to clear this boss will be to not use lock-on. The boss loves to throw himself around and players will get hit very badly if they try to follow him everywhere. Apart from that, being patient and learning his moves will be enough to deal with him.

7. Crucible Knight Ordovis

The duo Crucible Knight boss fight in Elden Ring is one of the best that FromSoftware has created in this category (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

If players love duo bosses, then fighting the Crucible Knight Ordovis's boss is probably something they will love. However, it is also a fight that most players will probably have a hard time clearing.

This boss is absolutely brutal as two of those armored Crucible Knights will charge at the players with incredibly powerful attacks and ground stomps. If players try to get aggressive, they will get mowed down within seconds.

The only way to approach this fight is to use spirit summons to distract one boss while trying to finish off the other. Overall, the idea is to separate them from each other and then try to land an attack.

6. Commander Niall

Commander Niall's boss fight in Elden Ring can be made easier through the usage of Bewitching branch (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

This is a boss that many players will end up fighting if they are trying to open the route to the Malenia boss fight. However, it is safe to say that this boss fight will put definitely put everyone to the test.

Commander Niall will, at times, bring forth two spirit summons of the banished knights from Stormveil castle, creating a major disadvantage for the player. Apart from that, the boss himself is hyper-aggressive and uses lightning attacks alongside other powerful weapon arts while charging at the player consistently.

In truth, there is no shortcut to dealing with the boss as players will have to manage their spirit summons and learn the attack patterns to find victory. One way to make the fight easier would be to use a bewitching branch that can turn a foe into an ally.

5. Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

Rykard's fight becomes easy in Elden Ring as soon as players pick up the Serpent Hunter spear (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Rykard is one of the major shardbearers in Elden Ring and an optional boss that players will find in Volcano Manor. This is a two-phase fight, though there is a small trick that makes it easy.

Players will find a weapon called the Serpent-Hunter spear right at the beginning of the boss chamber. Using this weapon, players can slash powerful strikes at the boss from a distance and take him down.

However, merely using the weapon is not going to make the fight any less of a challenge, as the boss has long range-attacks and can hit very hard. The boss uses poison and fire and is capable of wiping out the player's health bar in two hits.

In short, this battle is very similar to the fight against Yhorm the Giant in Dark Souls 3.

4. Elemer of the Briar

Fighting Elemer of the Briar from long range is practically impossible in Elden Ring (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

While Elemer of the Briar is simply a human enemy that players are going to face, there is no reason to diminish the difficulty of the fight. The boss is almost impossible to face at medium-to-long range as he can extend his sword all the way to the player, stun-lock them and kill them almost instantly.

However, moving closer to the boss and fighting him more aggressively will give players a lot more breathing room, even though his attacks will still hit like a truck. As always, a tanky spirit summon will make the fight much easier for the player.

3. Mohg, Lord of Blood

Mohg's unblockable attack cannot be dealt with unless players use purifying crystal tear in Elden Ring (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Mohg is by far one of the hardest bosses in the game and someone that many players will avoid unless they are absolutely adamant about earning all the trophies within Elden Ring. This boss is all about blood and he uses an unblockable attack that can instantly proc bleed status effect and destroy the players.

In fact, unless players bring a purifying crystal tear, there is practically no way to deal with the boss. The boss can also be tethered for a bit using Mohg's Shackle, though it cannot be used in the second stage of the fight.

2. Starscourge Radahn

Starscourge Radahn's boss fight is arguably the best in Elden Ring (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

General Radahn, or Starscourge Radahn, is not just an ordinary boss. He is a raid boss and something that has never existed in any other FromSoftware game. The fight happens on a gigantic battlefield, where players get to summon NPCs whom they might have met during their journeys.

Obviously, players can ignore that and not summon them, but in that case, they will need all the help possible. The boss packs quite a punch and uses gravity attacks that can one-shot a player. In the second phase, he even summons huge gravity orbs that are hard to dodge.

Initially during Patch 1.01, Radahn had horrible hit boxes, which made the fight even more hardcore. Those hitboxes were fixed in Patch 1.03, which led to FromSoftware nerfing the boss too much by mistake. Hence, a few changes were introduced to increase his damage once again to make him feel like the strongest demigod ever.

Radahn's fight is not the same anymore after the changes made during 1.03, but he is still a memorable boss that many players will struggle against even today.

1. Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Malenia's boss fight is almost unfair as her ability to deal high damage and heal through her attacks make the encounter very punishing (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Finally, it is now time to talk about the one boss that is considered one of the hardest that FromSoftware has ever created. Malenia's fight is not just challenging; it is absolutely relentless.

The boss hits hard, can heal back the damage done to her, has two full phases, and uses scarlet rot. She is super aggressive and players are punished for making mistakes. This is a fight that demands no less than perfection from the player.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee