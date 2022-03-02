Unlocking the missing north map piece in Elden Ring: Where to obtain Haligtree Secret Medallion Left and Right

The vast open-world of Elden Ring is quite expansive, harboring a ton of secrets for players to explore and uncover.

Elden Ring’s map is not immediately visible when the game starts, and players are required to explore the world and find fragments that will then reveal the map.

However, even if all the fragments are found, there will be a small area around the northern edge of the map, which will still not be revealed to players.

To access that part of the Lands Between, the Tarnished will be required to obtain the Haligtree Secret Medallion left and right.

These items act as keys, which will allow players access to that unknown region when used in the Grand Lift of Rold.

Collecting the Haligtree Secret Medallion Left and Right in Elden Ring

To access the northern portion of the Lands Between, players will be required to do the following:

1) Collecting the Hilighttree Secret Medallion Right

The right half of the medallion is significantly easier to get, and all players will need to do is head to the Village of the Albinaurics to track it down.

The village will be located in Liurnia of the Lakes, where they will proceed to explore the swamp area on the western shores. There they will find the village which has been taken over and must search for a spirit who’s begging the village leader to stay hidden.

Around the spirit, there will be a Site of Grace. Near the site and up the slope, a large jar will be present. Smashing the jar will allow the player to grab the Haligtree Secret Medallion Right.

2) Collecting the Haligtree Secret Medallion Left

To secure the left medallion, players will need to venture into Castle Sol which is located in the northern parts of the frozen wasteland.

Castle Sol is one of the tougher dungeons in the game, and it’s recommended that players only attempt it once they have invested a considerable amount of Runes in leveling up or have already completed the majority of Elden Ring and have all the map fragments.

If players feel that they are under-leveled but still want to continue with the dungeon, then it’s advised that they rush straight to the boss, Commander Niall, instead of looking to partake in every enemy encounter.

The Commander Niall fight can be quite brutal, and players should rely on summons to learn his movesets and patterns. It’s also important to first take out his knights before chipping away at the boss.

Upon defeating the general, players will be able to collect the Haligtree Secret Medallion Left, which will be dropped on the battlements.

3) Holding up the completed medallion at the Grand Lift of Rold

Upon receiving both the halves, players will now need to make their way back to the Grand Lift of Rold, where they will need to opt into the dialog that will allow them to hold up the medallion.

After doing this, the Tarnished will automatically be transported to the unknown area to the North of the map.

