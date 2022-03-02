How to get Bloodhound's Fang in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has no shortage of weapons to try out. In FromSoftware fashion, an entire class build can be built around a single weapon.

For instance, the Bloodhound’s Fang favors Strength and Dexterity, though it scales slightly better with Dexterity. It’s a big curved sword that deals significant damage.

To get the Bloodhound’s Fang in Elden Ring, players will have to pick a fight with an optional boss named Bloodhound Knight Darriwil. Defeating him is no walk in the park as he moves like the Dancer of the Boreal Valley with the aggressiveness of Knight Artorias.

Elden Ring: defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil to get the Bloodhound’s Fang

Bloodhound Knight Darriwil resides in Limgrave along the southern coast on the edge of a cliff. There is a small stone platform built into the hill called Forlorn Hound Evergaol. On that platform, players will have the option to challenge Bloodhound Knight Darriwil.

If players haven’t traveled that far south, Forlorn Hound Evergaol is located next to the Bridge of Sacrifice. Players can also head south from Waypoint Ruins or southeast from Fort Haight by just following the coast. There is a Site of Grace that you can rest and prepare at before hiking up the hill towards Bloodhound Knight Darriwil.

Bloodhound Knight Darriwil is fast, agile, and aggressive

Despite Bloodhound Knight Darriwil’s seemingly agile and aggressive nature, he has a relatively easy set of attacks and abilities. However, the stakes are higher considering this is a one-on-one fight. You won’t be able to invite friends or summon creatures, unless you helped Blaidd the Half-Wolf in Mistwood Ruins.

Bloodhound Knight Darriwil attacks in sets of two or three. They are big sweeping attacks that are weaved together with dance and a claw as his secondary weapon. Bloodhound Knight Darriwil quickly backs off after a series of attacks to create distance. Keep your guard up at this time as he can and will teleport towards you.

To counter him, parrying and guard counters are of great help as Darriwil is susceptible to both. If you aren’t confident, it’s essential to time your dodges or block them. However, take note that his attacks, if enough land, will cause bleeding.

Upon defeating Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in Elden Ring, he will drop the Bloodhound’s Fang, the very weapon he used in the fight.

Edited by Mayank Shete