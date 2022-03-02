How to obtain 75000 runes very easily in Elden Ring?

Rune in Elden Ring is of utmost importance as it is the primary currency of the game. Everything within the game, such as leveling up characters, upgrading weapons, and buying items requires runes.

At the beginning of the game, the required rune count for upgrades is quite low. However, the numbers exponentially rise towards the end. Therefore, having access to 75000 runes early in the game will be beneficial for players who are looking to level up fast.

It is vital to remember that this method is not a hack. It is merely an exploit that gamers can use as of now. However, it is only a one-time thing and once obtained, the enemy that drops the runes will disappear forever.

Guide to obtain 75000 runes in Elden Ring early in the game

Runes in Elden Ring can be obtained quite easily. The problem arises when players require huge amounts of it. In most cases, gamers start running into rune-related issues right around the middle of the game where the required number for each level crosses 15000.

However, early in the game, a single upgrade requires a lower amount of runes. Therefore, obtaining a huge amount will help players to level up fast and breeze through the early parts.

It will allow gamers to use strong weapons and spells early, and steamroll some of the bosses, which in normal cases will be difficult. Either way, it is essential to keep in mind that this particular cheese will only be beneficial for low-level characters.

If players leave it for very late then, along with 75000 runes, they will not be able to obtain more than a level or two in Elden Ring. Keeping that in mind, it is now time to figure out the way in which the runes can be obtained.

Step-by-Step guide to obtain 75000 runes in Elden Ring

1.Travel to the east of Limgrave and reach the Third Church of Marika as shown in the image below

Third Church of Marika (Image via FromSoftware)

2. Go to the back of the church and take the portal to Bestial Sanctum

Portal to Bestial Sanctum behind the church (Image via FromSoftware)

3. Ignore the boss up front and travel straight until you reach a bridge that will also have a dragon.

After teleporting, travel till you reach this grace site near a bridge with a dragon (Image via FromSoftware)

4. Cross the bridge by ignoring the dragon and travel right until you see a jump-pad

Use the jump-pad with Torrent (Image via FromSoftware)

5. Use it and travel straight and you will come across a massive white dragon. Remember to rest at the site of grace beside the dragon

Rest at the site of grace near the dragon (Image via FromSoftware)

6. Once rested, go below the dragon and start hitting it. There is nothing to worry about as no enemy will appear here.

Once ready, gamers can start hitting the dragon from below (Image via B2G/Youtube)

7. Once the dragon dies, it will drop 75000 runes instantly

Once dead, players will get 5 Dragon hearts and 75000 runes (Image via B2G/Youtube)

It is vital to remember that the dragon is very tanky and it is good to bring a weapon with a bleed status effect. The curved greatsword known as the Bloodhound's fang will be the best bet here.

Edited by Mayank Shete