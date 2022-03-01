How to farm Runes easily in Elden Ring

Like in previous Souls-like titles developed by FromSoftware, Elden Ring has a leveling system. In games like Dark Souls, you collect souls by defeating enemies and bosses, which then are spent on increasing stats. Elden Ring has a similar system, except souls are swapped for runes.

Naturally, collecting (called farming) a large number of souls in a short amount of time is ideal. You may have already created your own way of farming runes easily in Elden Ring. However, there are a few strong methods that can be pretty lucrative.

One method involves combat, whereas the other is a bit more passive. Both methods involve the same general area but in different sections. Here are in-depth explanations for both routes.

Elden Ring: Where to farm Runes easily

Farm Runes quickly in Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow

To start farming Runes with this method, you will need to locate the Third Church of Marika. It’s located in the northeastern section of Limgrave, just before the Caelid region. The first time visiting the Third Church of Marika, grab a powerful flask item, the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

There is a small stream next to the Third Church of Marika. Follow it to the side of the cliff, and you will find a small altar hidden by a bush. This will teleport you over to Elden Ring’s Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow location.

The teleportation altar is nearby (Image via TagBackTV/YouTube)

Turn around and head down the steps. Don’t worry about the big guy. He won’t attack unless provoked. Keep following the path until you see the bridge. Ignite the Lost Grace on the left. This area is your reset point from here on out.

From the newly-found Site of Grace, turn back around and head up the hill. Scattered throughout the area are short, seemingly non-threatening enemies. The trick is to use stealth and backstab them; otherwise, they can and will inflict a great deal of damage. You can find around 10 in the area, each providing 1,094 Runes per kill. It takes between three to five minutes per run.

Farm Runes easily in Lenne’s Rise

For those wanting to avoid combat as much as possible, there is a more passive method that’s equally lucrative. To start farming Runes easily with this method in Elden Run, go to the Third Church of Marika. Follow the small stream nearby to find an altar that teleports you to Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow.

When you come to, turn around and take the steps down. Follow the dirt road until you come to a bridge, likely guarded by a dragon on the other side. Grab the Site of Grace on the left and take a seat. Use this Site of Grace to pass the time until morning. If it’s nighttime, a boss appears on the bridge.

Avoid the boulder that magically appears (Image via TagBackTV/YouTube)

Head up the hill and to the right with your back to the bridge. In fact, if you look down and to the left from the bridge (with the dragon), you’ll see it in the distance. That’s where you need to be.

Cross the bridge and ignite another Site of Grace. The nearby dirt road turns down and travels underneath the larger bridge. The trick is to ride Torrent down the dirt road until a boulder appears, then veer out of the way so that it falls off the cliff.

This method of farming Runes in Elden Ring nets you 1,949 Runes. Travel back to Lenne’s Rise (the Site of Grace) to reset.

Edited by Ravi Iyer