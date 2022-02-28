Assassin’s Prayerbook in Elden Ring: Where to find it and what to use it for

In Elden Ring, Prayerbooks are one of the many resources that will allow the player to expand the number of learned incantations in the inventory. These materials allow new spells to be available for purchase at vendors, thereby automatically opening up a lot of gameplay options for players to try out.

In the vast, expansive world of the Lands Between, payers will be able to come across a plethora of prayerbooks, with each boasting a specific sort of spell and incantation.

The Assassin’s Prayerbook has been one of the more popular resources that players have been looking for in the game, solely because of the type of spells that it makes available.

While the prayerbook itself is not particularly hard to find, some Elden Ring community members have been having a bit of trouble in pinpointing its location and then trying to figure out what to do with it once they get a hold of it.

Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help some of the players out who are still struggling with it.

Where to find the Assassin’s Prayerbook in Elden Ring?

To get the book, players will first need to progress a bit in the game to the point where the main hub area, which is the Roundtable Hold, becomes available. This will open up access points for numerous vendors as well as other important NPCs in the game.

Now to get the Assassin’s Prayerbook players will need to do the following:

Head towards the open doorway which is located right next to the blacksmith.

They will need to progress further down the stairs and at the bottom, they will find a fog wall in the hallway with an imp statue beside it.

There will be two imp statues in the hallway, and players will need to use Swordstone keys to interact with both to unlock the area.

Now players can get a Swordstone Key throughout the open world, however, the most direct way of obtaining one is either having it as a keepsake item while starting the game or buying it from Patches.

Once the area is unlocked, fans will find the Assassin’s Prayerbook in the chest present there.

What to do with the Assassin’s Prayerbook in Elden Ring?

After receiving the Prayerbook, players will be able to take it to Brother Corhyn, who is present in the Roundtable Hold. He will take the Prayerbook begrudgingly, but in return will make two amazing incantations available for sale.

Assassin’s Approach (quietens footsteps, reduces fall damage, 2000 runes)

Darkness (shrouds you in darkness, turning you invisible, 3500 runes)

Both these incantations are useful to a player looking for a more stealth approach in Elden Ring.

