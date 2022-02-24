How to refill flasks in Elden Ring

Flasks in Elden Ring are integral to staying alive and continuing the adventure without being sent back to the last Lost Grace site in the area. Throughout the entire game, flasks will be the main way for players to heal themselves, in and out of combat.

Like other FromSoftware games, Flasks can be refilled and are reusable items that require upgrades. However, Elden Ring has a much different design than other Soulsborne games due to the open world that it has. To compensate for the new open-world, there are some new ways that players can refill their flasks that go beyond resting.

Refilling the Cerulean and Crimson flasks in Elden Ring

The crimson flask gives players health. (Image via FromSoftware)

Keeping flasks filled in Elden Ring is incredibly important as players venture through the open world. Players won't always need to sit down and rest to get their healing capabilities back.

This would make exploration far more frustrating, especially when a good amount of time can go by without a new Lost Grace site in the game. With that said, there are three different ways to fill flasks, with two of them being mobile.

Refilling the flasks:

The main way to refill any flask is to rest at any Lost Grace site. Players will need to completely sit, which resets enemies but refills resources.

Taking out large enemy groups will typically refill flasks. Taking down a convoy, for example, will refill flasks after the enemies are all taken out.

There are also scarabs around the world that players can kill to refill resources. Red Scarabs specifically will refill the Crimson Flask, but they can't get filled past the max value.

Scarabs and enemy group encounters certainly allow players to focus on exploration far more. Keep an eye out for them when flask resources are running low in Elden Ring.

How to get more flasks in Elden Ring

Worrying about how many flasks need to be refilled can be helped by having more on hand. To increase the number of flasks in the game, players will need to look for specific items called Golden Seeds.

Golden Seeds act like Estus Shards in other Souls games and are used to increase flask uses when at a Lost Grace site. They can be found under golden seedlings that are scattered around the open world. As players increase their flask level, more Golden Seeds will be needed for a single upgrade.

