What is the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring?

Players are eagerly anticipating the release date of the Elden Ring on February 25. The new action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware Inc. has many exciting areas that players can access within the game.

One of these areas is called Roundtable Hold. But what is the Roundtable Hold in the game, and what makes it special?

Players could use Roundtable Hold as a central hub in Elden Ring

Roundtable Hold is a centralized hub that players can travel to via fast travel. It serves multiple purposes for the player, and the player is introduced to it very early in the game.

The Roundtable moniker fits well, as players will immediately notice the round table inspired by the Knights of the Round Table and King Arthur. Inside of this hub, players can speak with merchants and craft at this hub.

Players will be able to bring NPCs back to the Roundtable Hold

Players will meet some very interesting NPCs during their quest in Elden Ring. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Throughout the player’s journey, they will encounter numerous NPCs along the way. Some of these NPCs will accompany the players on their journey and will be able to interact with them while within the Roundtable Hold.

NPCs such as Blacksmith Hewg and Corhyn will offer their crafting services for the player to partake in.

Roundtable Hold cannot be traveled to by any other means

Players cannot get to the Roundtable Hold by the World Map and cannot walk there or get there by means other than fast travel in the Elden Ring. So for players looking to get into the Roundtable Hold, it is as easy as selecting it as a fast travel point.

In addition, players may also encounter some less than reputable characters while inside the Roundtable Hold.

Players can access new skills from within Roundtable Hold

Roundtable Hold has a lot to discover and interact with. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Inside the Roundtable Hold, players can interact with specific NPCs to gain additional skills. Players should have fun speaking with the numerous characters who join them throughout the journey.

They will never know what surprises or strange dialogs will happen within this interesting domain.

