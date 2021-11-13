How does character leveling work in Elden Ring?

Like every other Soulsborne game, Elden Ring has character leveling as a key feature that is required to increase strength.

Players can use Runes, the primary currency in the game required to level up the character and buy items from merchants. To level up, they need to be present at a site of grace, which is the equivalent of bonfires in Elden Ring.

Leveling up the character helps increase its overall power. Gamers can allocate points to health, mana, stamina, and various other attributes depending on their playstyle and the kind of weapon they are using.

Everything to know regarding leveling up in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring’s closed network test, users first spawn at a location called Fringefolk Hero’s Grave. It is the starting point, and they cannot do anything as of yet.

Players will have to travel to the third site of grace to start the leveling process.

Melina at Gatefront (Image via Esoterickk/YouTube)

The third site of grace is in a location called the Gatefront. Once players arrive there, they have to rest on the site of grace. In doing so, a cut-scene will be played that will introduce them to Melina, the Elden Ring’s version of a firekeeper.

Once the cut-scene plays out and the dialog options are extinguished, users will be introduced to leveling. It is not very different as they will allocate points depending on what they feel is necessary to their build.

This whole act unlocks the leveling option and can be used on any site of grace from here onwards.

Melina introduces herself to the character (Image via Esoterickk/YouTube)

Currently, there are five classes, so, inherently, certain stats will be higher for specific classes. It is also crucial to remember that weapons have stat requirements.

Therefore, gamers should spend their Runes wisely if they plan on using a specific weapon in the game.

The level-up menu in Elden Ring (Image via Esoterickk/YouTube)

Once players increase a particular attribute, their level rises by one. It means that the next time they are looking to level up, the Rune requirement will increase and will keep doing so with increasing levels.

