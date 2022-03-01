How to defeat the Godskin Noble in Elden Ring

As players explore the area around the Volcano Manor in Elden Ring, they will eventually run into the Godskin Noble, which thrives in the fire. This black fire-wielding boss is a tough fight on its own, and it precedes one of the more dangerous demi-gods within the game.

The fight itself takes place in a classic church arena that is so common in many other Soulsborne games. The small space of the arena and the speed of the Godskin Noble make the fight challenging when compared to other battles in the first half of the game. Preparation will certainly make a difference for any player entering the Volcano Manor boss battle.

Fighting the Godskin Noble in Elden Ring

Head further into the Volcano Manor. (Image via FromSoftware)

There are two essential phases for the Godskin Noble in Elden Ring and one main health bar that players should worry about. Most of the time, the two health bar boss fights are reserved for enemies such as a demi-god, like Rykard in the same area. However, that doesn't mean the fight is easy, and the second phase ramps up the speed.

Tips for fighting the Godskin Noble:

This fight has plenty of fire, and fire resistance can go a long way for surviving.

Summons will help but can die fast. Something like the militiamen can last a bit longer.

The first phase of the fight is slower and revolves around strong stabs from his sword.

He will occasionally spawn a ring of fire and follow that up with a fire ball.

Phase 2 gets much faster, and the boss will begin belly bumping, slamming into the ground, and rolling around to cause damage.

Bleeding is one of the best ways to cause damage quickly in between the aggressive attacks in phase 2.

The Noble will take a lot of damage overall and can easily end a player in mere seconds. That means patience will be more important than usual in this fight.

What comes after the Godskin Noble in Elden Ring?

When players defeat the Noble and earn his weapon, they can move on within the manor and head out of the back. Players must jump over the edge and follow a new path over the lava.

At the end of the new path, players will find another demi-god that takes on the name of Rykard. This fight won't be easy, but it will conclude the saga within the Volcano Manor.

Edited by Shaheen Banu