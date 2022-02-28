How to open the Volcano Manor doors in Elden Ring

Volcano Manor is one of the most unique areas in Elden Ring, and players will need to get there if they wish to take down the demi-gods within the game. While in the area, there are some side activities within the Manor itself that players can explore, such as the doors in the main hall.

Initially, those doors will be closed off for anyone that steps inside the building for the first time. It may seem like an area that players need to find the key for before they can progress within the Volcano Manor. However, the key is tied more to a person rather than any major objective or boss that Elden Ring has to offer.

Getting the key to open the Volcano Manor doors in Elden Ring

The doors have some special items (Image via FromSoftware)

As players reach the Altus Plateau, the Volcano Manor is one of the most enticing spots to visit, and also the direction of a main boss for Elden Ring.

The upstairs of the manor will offer up a new saw weapon for players to collect, and downstairs will bring players to the outside section of the volcano. Within the manor itself, the doors will give players access to what resembles a Covenant from prior Dark Souls games. Joining will give players the key that they require.

The Volcano Manor key:

Speak with Lady Tanith after eaching Mt. Gelmir and the Manor. She is seated and accompanied by her knight.

She will give players the option to join her covenant, and if she accepts, new questlines will open up.

On top of the quest lines, players will get the Drawing Room Key, and this will allow each of the locked doors to be accessed from either side.

With the key in hand, a new assassination arc will open up for those that are interested in more Elden Ring side activities.

What is earned by joining Lady Tanith?

Tanith Covenant's theme is assassination and taking out other NPCs, which is typically frowned upon by the general population. This makes House Tanith somewhat of a set of villains.

However, players will be assigned letters with targets if they choose to join. These will typically net players new equipment and items to invade other players in PvP situations. Whether that part of the game is worth it or not will be up to each Elden Ring player themselves.

Edited by Shaheen Banu