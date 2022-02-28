How to get the Carian Study Hall Key in Elden Ring

When players first enter the Carian Study Hall in Elden Ring, there's only so much that can be completed. The sorcerer that waits inside can be taken out, and players can climb the rafters in the ceiling, but there is nothing special at the end of it.

To make the most out of the hall, players need a key for full access. When first entering the Carian Study Hall in Liurnia, there will be a globe that will ask for a key. Until the key is found, the full path through the hall will be closed, but it can be opened.

Getting the Carian Study Hall key from Ranni in Elden Ring

Find Ranni in the northern part of the map. (Image via FromSoftware)

Getting the full key to the Carian Study Hall will take players a little bit of time in Elden Ring, but with the right direction, players won't have to wait too long. The place to start is in Ranni's tower within the three sisters area of the map. This place gets its name from the three towers that are all part of a long quest line.

Earning the Carian Study Hall key:

Speak to Ranni and her companions in the Three Sisters area.

She will task players with getting her Fingerslaying Blade in the city of Nokron.

Players will need to defeat Starscourge Radahn for access to the city.

Search Nokron for the blade, with or without Blaidd the half wolf.

Bring the Fingerslaying back to Ranni's Rise to earn the Carian Study Hall Key.

This will effectively end this part of the quest line, but a new one will begin to enter the counterpart to Nokron. However, players don't need to continue in order to open up the study hall.

What is in the Study Hall in Elden Ring

When players get back to the study hall in the eastern section of the Liurnia region, they can use the key almost immediately. Placing the inverted Carian key will cause a cutscene to start and the hall will be effectively flipped.

Heading down to the bottom of the tower will give players access to the Divine Tower of Liurnia. As always, the towers can be used to tune Great Runes for use within the game. Players can always head back to the three sisters when they are done.

