How to defeat Starscourge Radahn in Elden Ring

Depending on the direction that players take, Starscourge Radahn could be the third or fourth main boss in Elden Ring. For those that took their efforts to the east in Caelid, the Starscourge waits on his horse in the red wastes, waiting to start a fight.

Compared to other boss fights in the game, Starscourge Radahn has far more arena space and plenty of mechanics that are sure to cause frustration. NPC summons are also an important part of the fight, which is another separation from major demi-gods.

But closing the gap can be difficult, and knowing the mechanics of the fight makes a massive difference.

Fighting Starscourge Radahn in Elden Ring

Summons are integral in the fight. (Image via FromSoftware)

To start the fight against Starscourge Radahn, players need to head east within Caelid. At the southernmost point in Caelid, there is a castle that Alexandar the Jar Warrior mentioned earlier in the game.

The castle has plenty of soldiers fighting outside the gates, and the inside is mostly empty. Players can use the portal outside the castle to quickly get to the Starscourge area. Simply speak the the jester and go down to the arena.

Tips for fighting Starscourge Radahn:

He starts the fight by launching arrows at the player. Dodging right before they land is important.

NPC summons will be available at the start, up to around five, depending on the characters that players have met. These are integral to a manageable fight.

As players get closer, Radahn will ride around on his horse and swing with aggression. He has the power to easily one shot with enough CC.

After phase one, he will disappear and come back as a falling star. This time he has more magic power and aggression.

The key is to stay mounted and use aggression while he is distracted by NPC summons.

Those summons will die, but can be resurrected at recurring signs.

Talking to certain NPCs can make a difference in this fight because they will be available to help, so exploring is important.

What does Starscourge Radahn drop in Elden Ring?

Because he is a demi-god, the boss will drop Ash of War along with a brand new remembrance. This allows players to get new weapons and armor, or a new chunk of runes to spend on levels.

Once this fight is over, a star will hit the map as well and open up a new area. Finding this location in Limgrave will lead to a new area in Elden Ring.

Edited by Saman