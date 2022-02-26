How to defeat Rykard Lord of Blasphemy in Elden Ring

One of the hardest bosses in the initial demi-god run of Elden Ring, Rykard Lord of Blasphemy has some serious scale and a weapon gimmick to accompany the God-devouring Serpent. The fight against the fiery serpent is bound to give players trouble, but there are some great ways to turn the tides of battle.

Depending on the path that players take, this is likely the third or fourth demi-god that players will face off against. Compared to the others, this is the most intimidating, and the only one that comes close is Radahn. Luckily, players are given the option of a powerful weapon to take down the God-devouring Serpent.

Fighting Rykard Lord of Blasphemy in Elden Ring

Grab the spear to make the fight even. (Image via FromSoftware)

To fight Rykard Lord of Blasphemy, players will first need to head northwest to Volcano Manor. The area has two major bosses, with the God-devouring Serpent showing up shortly after the Apostle boss.

Players will need to take a portal to the lair of Rykard in order to start the epic fight, and it's in the entrance where anyone can find the weapon to even the odds.

Tips to fight Rykard Lord of Blasphemy:

Pick up the spear item that appears at the entrance of the boss arena. This weapon looks normal, but it has a special effect in the arena.

Only against the serpent, the spear will launch massive gusts with every swing.

The gusts make each stab or slash possible from nearly 40 to 50 feet away.

Normal weapons can be used, but will not have the same range at all.

The spear can be upgraded to full potential, which does exponentially increase the damage.

After the serpent goes down, Rykard will appear as the second phase with a new health bar.

Stay far away enough to dodge large attacks and magic, but close enough to hit with the spear.

This bos fight has two entire health bars with different mechancis in each fight. But if players use their tools to their advantage, the fight can end quickly.

Phases for Rykard Lord of Blasphemy in Elden Ring

The first phase is much easier than the second. Players need to watch out for slow slam attacks along with poison launches from the serpent. Getting too close will also burn the attacker with lava.

In phase 2, Rykard appears within the serpent and takes out his sword. Many of the mechanics from before exist, but there is far more range. On top of that, there are magical skull attacks that Rykard will summon. Players should dodge until they disappear.

With that in mind, players can utilize their spears to quickly take down the Lord of Blasphemy.

Edited by Saman