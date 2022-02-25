How to defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, in Elden Ring

Rennala, Queen of the Ful Moon, stands out as one of the major bosses in Elden Ring. She is one of the bosses with a Great Rune attached, which makes her even more important to find and defeat.

To find Rennala, players will need to enter the Raya Lucaria Academy building. Those who reach the end of the Academy will find the Queen waiting for them. Players will have to engage in a two-phase fight against the Queen, and there are certainly some mechanics that will help them fight better in the battle.

Fighting Rennala in Elden Ring

Watch out for summons and magic. (Image via FromSoftware)

Rennala has separate mechanics from the majority of bosses in Elden Ring due to the two phases. The fight against the Queen of the Full Moon is certainly going to be a challenge to players.

Tips for fighting Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon:

In the first phase, players are in a library with the boss in the air surrounded by a shield.

To knock her down, players need to kill the enemies that have a glowing aura on their head.

Kiling three of these enemies will knock the boss down and open her up for attack. This will usually take two attempts.

Phase 2 brings players into what looks like another realm where the boss is far more powerful.

She is susceptible to damage but teleports and uses magic. One of her deadliest moves is summoning past bosses for a few moments.

Using summons to distract her and deal damage is one of the best options.

The boss spirits that the Queen summons are perhaps the deadliest part of the fight. But they will disappear once players dodge them for a while.

How to respect stats with the Queen in Elden Ring

After players finish their fight with the Queen of the Full Moon, they have the option to respect their stats and change their appearance for the first time in the game. This process can be completed in the same library where the fight happened.

To complete the process, players will need a Larval Tear item, which is consumed after confirming the new stats. Players can always go back again, but they will need more tears to do so, an item that can be found as they progress further into the game.

