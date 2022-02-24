How to obtain the Curved Greatsword in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring offers players with a wide range of weapons to use. This includes swords, greatswords, bows, claws and several other weapons.

Amongst them, one of the best weapons that players can find quite early in the game is the Curved Greatsword. This weapon can be obtained by killing a boss that can be found near the south of Limgrave.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING

So that you may know, and in knowing, plan your actions.



Pre-Order eldenring.com Worldwide ELDEN RING Release Schedule.So that you may know, and in knowing, plan your actions.Pre-Order #ELDENRING Worldwide ELDEN RING Release Schedule. So that you may know, and in knowing, plan your actions.Pre-Order #ELDENRING: eldenring.com https://t.co/232JKw37k4

One of the best things about this weapon is that it inflicts the bleed status effect. Thus, it can be extremely good in sustained fights where players are consistently able to land hits.

Everything players need to know regarding the Curved Greatsword in Elden Ring

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



ELDEN RING releases on February 25, 2022.



Pre-order bnent.eu/PreorderEldenR… Though shattered, it shall guide thee. Though fractured, it yet calls. Enact thy will. Become Lord. Seek the Elden Ring.ELDEN RING releases on February 25, 2022.Pre-order #ELDENRING Though shattered, it shall guide thee. Though fractured, it yet calls. Enact thy will. Become Lord. Seek the Elden Ring.ELDEN RING releases on February 25, 2022.Pre-order #ELDENRING: bnent.eu/PreorderEldenR… https://t.co/SQh62tTa8H

The Curved Greatsword is a reward for killing a boss named Bloodhound Knight Darriwil. In truth, this boss is tough to defeat, but in a very different way. The boss hits are high damage and can inflict massive bleed damage.

However, the boss does not have a lot of health. Therefore, once players get used to the moves of the boss, it is very easy to defeat him. In fact, it is possible to block most of his attacks using a shield.

The only thing that players need to keep in mind is the bleed status effect. This is because, while using a Vagabond class, it is possible to block all physical damage, but the bleed status effect goes through any form of defense.

Once the bleed bar goes full, players will lose a lot of health. If the health is below 50%, then players will die instantly. Also, considering this is an early game boss, most players will have very low health during this fight.

Once defeated, the Curved Greatsword is provided as a reward and it is arguably one of the best weapons to carry throughout the game. Either way, in order to defeat this boss, players will need to reach it.

Steps to find and kill Bloodhound Knight Darriwil and obtain the curved greatsword

1.Spawn on the first site of grace in Limgrave

Site of Grace in Limgrave (Image via Elden Ring)

2. Summon Torrent and take the long white road to the right of the site of grace (The road is marked by a white line on the map)

Road to the right of the first site of grace in Limgrave marked by a curvy white line (Image via Elden Ring)

3. Travel all the way to the south of the map until players reach the location as shown in the image below.

Travel south until you reach this location (Image via Elden Ring)

4. Interact with it and the boss fight will begin.

The Bloodhound Knight boss fight (Image via Elden Ring)

5. The sword will be given as a reward once the boss is defeated.

The sword is a reward for killing the boss (Image via Elden Ring)

It is important to remember that players do not have to worry about traveling all the way again if they die in the boss fight. There is a site of grace very close to the boss that can be activated before the start of the fight.

Players can also choose to respawn at the "Stake of Marika," which is an additional checkpoint very close to the boss fight. During the network beta test, this boss was a part of the Stormhill region. However, he was shifted to Limgrave in the final version of the game.

Edited by Mayank Shete