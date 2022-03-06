Top 5 bleed status weapons in Elden Ring and where to find them

Bleed is one of the most valuable status effects available to players across various weapons in Elden Ring. When the bleed status effect procs, enemies are affected by hemorrhage.

When this happens, it leads to blood loss, and enemies instantly lose a massive portion of their health. However, players need to hit enemies multiple times for this status effect to become active.

There are a few weapons that do this quite efficiently compared to others. Here are all weapons that are efficient in procing the bleed status effect.

Every bleed weapon that players should be chasing in Elden Ring

One of the key aspects to consider regarding bleed weapons is that most major bosses have a certain bit of resistance to this, and it takes time to proc hemorrhage.

Therefore, consistently hitting the bosses is an absolute necessity for these weapons to work.

1. Uchigatana

Uchigatana is one of the best early-game weapons for bleed attacks (Image via Elden Ring)

Uchigatana is one of the most valuable bleed weapons available to players. It is extremely fast and has decent range as well. One of the best aspects of this weapon is that players can get two of them if they belong to the Samurai class.

This helps in an insanely quick bleed status build-up which can often be a game-changer in boss battles.

Location: Deathtouched catacombs, starting weapon for Samurai class

2. Reduvia

Reduvia might be short-range, but the special attack on this weapon can quickly build up the bleed status effect (Image via Elden Ring)

If players are looking for a dagger that can pretty much destroy enemies through the bleed status effect, then Reduvia is their go-to weapon. This weapon has a very short range, and players need to get close to enemies to land hits.

However, the weapon has a special attack called Reduvia Blood Blade that makes it worth getting. This special attack throws ranged attacks that help stack bleed very fast. The attack consumes FP, but it is extremely powerful.

Location: Defeat Blood Hunter Nerijus in Limgrave to obtain the weapon.

3. Bloodhound's Fang

The Bloodhound Fang has a good balance between physical damage and bleed status effect (Image via Elden Ring)

The Bloodhound's Fang is another early game bleed weapon that is also quite viable in the late game. It is a great sword that feels like a light weapon when used.

The weapon hits very hard and has one of the highest bleed status build-ups in the entire game.

Location: Defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil

4. Hookclaws

Hookclaws is an extremely good close-range weapon, but it might not be very effective against bosses (Image via Kibbles/Youtube)

Hookclaws, just like Reduvia, is an extremely close-range weapon that can be used to inflict the bleed status effect extremely fast. Apart from that, the weapon also has good physical damage and can be quite good in fights.

However, the weapon's short range can leave players vulnerable from time to time. This can become a problem against bosses who have better range.

Location: Stormveil Castle

5. Hand of Malenia

The special attack on Malenia's sword helps to build bleed status effect very quickly (Image via Elden Ring)

The final weapon on this list is going to be another katana called Hand of Malenia. This weapon has a really good bleed status build-up, but it also has a very unique special attack called "Waterfowl Dance."

This attack allows the weapon to perform a string of slashing attacks, which helps build up the bleed status effect. This way, players can stack the status effect quite quickly compared to the other weapons on the list, making it extremely potent against bosses.

Location: Defeat Malenia, Blade of Miquella, and use the Remembrance of the Rot Goddess in the Roundtable Hold.

