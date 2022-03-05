Guide to reach Malenia, Blade of Miquella boss fight in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is filled with bosses, though some of the best ones are hidden from sight. These bosses are locked behind hidden quests that in normal cases would take several days to figure out.

One such boss is none other than Malenia, Blade of Miquella, one of the most sought after enemies in the game. She has featured in every trailer of Elden Ring, right from its first teaser in 2019, but unfortunately, she is hidden in the game and it takes quite a bit of effort to find her.

Evil Suzi Hunter @TheSphereHunter



Ranni, Rennala, Renna



Margit, Morgot



Melina, Malenia, Miquella



Godrick, Godfrey



Captain Niall, Captain O'Neil



Radan, Radagan



Royal Knight Loretta, Loretta Knight of the Haligtree



help... Elden Ring's story is so easy to follow with names like these -Ranni, Rennala, RennaMargit, MorgotMelina, Malenia, MiquellaGodrick, GodfreyCaptain Niall, Captain O'NeilRadan, RadaganRoyal Knight Loretta, Loretta Knight of the Haligtreehelp... Elden Ring's story is so easy to follow with names like these -Ranni, Rennala, RennaMargit, MorgotMelina, Malenia, MiquellaGodrick, GodfreyCaptain Niall, Captain O'NeilRadan, RadaganRoyal Knight Loretta, Loretta Knight of the Haligtreehelp... 💀

She is also one of the most visually stunning enemies that players have face in Elden Ring, alongside being quite hard to beat. So it would be a mistake to go through the game without fighting her atleast once.

Malenia will be located at the very base of Haligtree in Elden Ring

The quest to locate Malenia's boss battle is definitely long, but it also has a few pre-requisites, which are listed below:

Players will need to unlock the western side of Liurnia of the Lakes, especially the Village of Albinaurics

Have access to Mountaintops of the Giants area as well

Obviously, players do not need to clear the entire area, but atleast a portion of it should be accessible in order to progress with this quest.

Ludvik @LudvikSKP



my painting is finally done! took a while that one "...Heed my words. I am Malenia. Blade of Miquella. And I have never known defeat."my painting is finally done! took a while that one #ELDENRING "...Heed my words. I am Malenia. Blade of Miquella. And I have never known defeat."my painting is finally done! took a while that one #ELDENRING https://t.co/huhfJHTGJv

Once both pre-requisites are met, Elden Ring players can then proceed with the steps as mentioned below.

Steps to unlock Malenia, Blade of Miquella boss fight in Elden Ring

Step 1: Collect the first-half of a secret medallion from a man in the Village of Albinaurics.

First half of the secret medallion (Image via FromSoftware)

Step 2: Collect the second-half of the same secret medallion from Castle Sol in Mountaintops of the Giants.

Second-half of the secret medallion (Image via FromSoftware)

Step 3: With both the pieces in place, hoist the secret medallion (press switch action in case it does not show the word secret) in front of the Grand Lift of Rold at Mountaintops of the Giants.

Hoisting the medallion in front of the Grand Lift of Rold (Image via FromSoftware)

Step 4: The players will be teleported to a secret area called Consecrated Snowfield.

The first secret area that players will be teleported to after using the lift (Image via FromSoftware)

Step 5: Make your way through the snow until you reach a place called Ordina, Liturgical Town.

Players will need to solve the puzzle and open the barrier in order to progress further (Image via FromSoftware)

Step 6: Solve the puzzle in this town, open the barrier and use the teleporter.

The secret teleported hidden behind the barrier (Image via FromSoftware)

Step 7: Players will be teleported to a place called Miquella's Haligtree.

The secret location where Malenia will be waiting (Image via FromSoftware)

Step 8: Make your way all the way through this area and Malenia will be waiting at the very bottom near the root of the Haligtree.

Malenia will be present at the very root of the Haligtree (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

The fight against Malenia is definitely special as she has two different phases, doles a lot of damage, and can also heal every time she hits the player. Therefore, it is going to take a fair amount of time to clear this encounter.

However, it is also one of the most satisfying boss-fights in the game, and will reward players with the Great Rune of Malenia, which when equipped heals the players when striking an enemy after taking damage.

Her katana, which will also be available for taking, is by far the best in its class within the game.

