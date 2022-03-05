How to find Root Resin in Elden Ring

FromSoftware's new open-world game, Elden Ring, has introduced a plethora of features to the Soulslike genre. Not only are there new combat mechanics like guard counters, but a crafting system as well, which blends in beautifully with the various crafting materials players can pick up in the Lands Between.

One of the most useful craftable items is elemental grease, like Holy Grease and Fire Grease, for example. These impart extra damage based on the grease applied to weapons. It is a fantastic way to exploit an enemy’s weakness, such as using Dragonwound Grease against dragons.

However, you will need Root Resin to craft any elemental grease, and fortunately, it can be collected very early on in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring: Farm Root Resin from trees scattered throughout the starting area

Root Resin glows a burnt orange, best found at night (Image via FromSoftware)

To find Root Resin, you will have to look around the base of trees scattered all over the Lands Between. They are harder to locate during the day, so you are better off searching at night. Root Resin emanates a burnt orange glow.

Root Resin mostly grow in the starting location, which is really helpful for getting going. Look next to trees in Limgrave, Weeping Peninsula, Murkwater Catacombs (looted off a corpse), and Stormfront Catacombs. With Root Resin in hand, you will be able to craft:

Fire Grease

Drawstring Fire Grease

Drawstring Magic Grease

Drawstring Lightning Grease

Drawstring Holy Grease

Drawstring Rot Grease

Magic Grease

Lightning Grease

Holy Grease

Rot Grease

Blood Grease

Dragonwound Grease

Simply run up and pluck it from the ground (Image via FromSoftware)

Once you’ve picked a few Root Resin, rest at a nearby Site of Grace. This will make the Root Resin respawn in Elden Ring. While you’re at it, use this as an opportunity to rest until nighttime.

Not only can Root Resin be picked from the ground, it is also sold by a particular Nomadic Merchant in Limgrave. He can be found in Dissenter’s Cave and sells 10 Root Resin for 50 Runes each.

