Where to find the Armorer's Cookbook (1) in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has several types of Cookbooks that players can learn crafting recipes from.

There are several subcategories in Cookbooks, which allow players to craft different items. One of these subcategories books is the Armorer. The Armorer's Cookbook has multiple variants, each with different recipes that allow players to craft specific items to help them on their journey.

The first one, labeled Armorer's Cookbook (1), is also typically the first one players will find. It is located in the Kaiden Sellsword camp, which is to the northeast of Agheel Lake.

How to find Armorer's Cookbook (1) in Elden Ring

The map of Elden Ring is absolutely massive. This can make it difficult for players to even see the entire map before a certain point in the game. It can also make it hard to find specific items.

Thankfully, Armorer's Cookbook (1) isn't deeply hidden. It is fairly easy for players to locate and add its contents to their collection of crafting recipes. It just requires a bit of travel.

Players should start at the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace. This is to the northeast of Limgrave Tunnels. Alternatively, if players have it unlocked, they can start at the Murkwater Cave Site of Grace.

Depending on the starting point, travel slightly north and almost directly east of Agheel Lake North or directly north of Murkwater Cave, and players will come across the Kaiden Sellsword camp.

This camp is full of dangerous mercenaries that are guarding the outpost. The Armorer's Cookbook (1) can be grabbed from a seated corpse while avoiding battle, but it can be tough with all of the enemies around.

What comes with Armorer's Cookbook (1)?

The first Cookbook provides recipes for many fire-based items (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

After collecting the Cookbook, it will provide three crafting recipes. Here is what players will be able to craft once gathered:

Fire Grease: A consumable item that coats a weapon in fire, dealing fire damage for a short period of time.

Drawstring Fire Grease: A consumable item that coats a weapon much quicker than the normal Fire Grease.

Fireproof Dried Liver: A consumable item that negates fire damage to an extent for a short period of time.

The Cookbook does not provide the crafting materials. However, it does allow players to see what materials are needed to make the specific items learned through its recipes.

