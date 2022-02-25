How to acquire more crafting recipes in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players will come across several crafting recipes that allow them to create different items.

Crafting is an integral part of any roleplaying game. The majority of them require crafting recipes to be obtained before items can be made, with or without the respective ingredients needed.

The new FromSoftware Inc. title has an extensive crafting catalog with tons of recipes for players to acquire. To add them to their collections, players must speak with merchants or simply search the Lands Between.

Getting more crafting recipes in Elden Ring

Crafting recipes are known as Cookbooks in Elden Ring. Cookbooks in the real world typically signify some sort of food, but every craftable item in the game falls under the all-encompassing Cookbooks category.

Cookbooks can be obtained in the following ways:

Looted in the Lands Between

Dropped by enemies or bosses

Awarded by an NPC

Purchased from a merchant

Players should go out of their way to obtain a large amount of the crafting recipes in the game. Entering different points of interest and exploring areas off of the beaten path will help with that.

A look at the Item Crafting menu (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

When speaking to a merchant, the various Cookbooks they have will be found in the Key Items tab of their wares. Only one of each can be carried by a player at any given time.

Cookbooks that are acquired will unlock the ability for players to craft whatever item the recipe is for. However, they do not provide the ingredients needed to create items.

Players can obtain the Crafting Kit from Merchant Kalé (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Those will have to be gathered throughout the world in Elden Ring. Once a Cookbook and all of its ingredients are acquired, players can craft items using the Crafting Kit.

The Crafting Kit is necessary to create anything in the game. It can be obtained from Merchant Kalé for 300 Runes. This enables the use of crafting recipes by selecting Item Crafting from the in-game menu.

