How to enter the Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring

After players enter the Liurnia Lakes region of Elden Ring, they are bound to come across the Raya Lucaria Academy that sits in the center of the area. Those who decide to venture into the compound will eventually come across a massive, blue, and clearly-magical door.

Anyone who makes it that far will quickly realize that there is no way inside and the door is shut. Unfortunately, there is no way around the huge door, and players must find the key instead. Players are given a map to find the key to the magic barrier, but as most gamers know, treasure maps can get confusing.

Finding the Glintstsone Key and entering the Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring

Head to this location to find the key. (Image via FromSoftware)

When players reach the massive blue gate in Elden Ring, there will be a corpse containing the basic map to the key. The key itself is labeled as the Glintstone Key, which is in line with the materials in the rest of the Raya Lucaria Academy building. Players won't find the key in the compound, but it isn't far from the area. The location is just west of the same lakes region.

Finding the Glintstone Key to enter the Raya Lucaria Academy:

Head to the small land spots on the lake within Liurnia, west of the Academy.

This area will be made immediately obvious by the massive sleeping dragon that guards the area.

Players do not need to engage the dragon and can bypass the enemy entirely.

Instead of fighting, run behind the beast and look for a robed corpse. This corpse will have the Glintstone Key.

The dragon will engage but players can use their Torrent mount to escape if need be.

Head back to the Academy gate and enter unhindered with the key in hand.

Most players will use the traditional method to enter the Academy where Rennala lurks, but there is another way to easily reach the gates out on the lakes.

Use a portal to reach the Raya Lucaria Academy gates in Elden Ring

All the way to the southernmost portion of the lakes in Liurnia, there is a set of ruins that is tainted with multi-limbed enemies. Most of them are harmless, but as players approach the portal there, an incredibly dangerous enemy will appear.

This can't be skipped with enough speed and Elden RIng players can use the portal right away. Using this portal will bring players directly to the gate, and if the key is available, there is an easy path inside.

