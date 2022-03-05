How to find Missionary’s Cookbook (1) in Elden Ring

Crafting is a very important skill for Elden Ring players to master. For one, it gives them the ability to create the items they require whenever the need arises, as long as they have materials.

It also allows them to save runes that they would have otherwise invested with a merchant in order to acquire the required items. Crafting recipes in Elden Ring are unlocked with Cookbooks, and in this article, we explain how players can find the Missionary's Cookbook (1).

Obtaining Missionary's Cookbook (1) in Elden Ring

Players can obtain the Missionary's Cookbook (1) not long after they begin their journey into the world. This Cookbook is sold by the Merchant Kalé, who resides a not too far from where the player begins their journey. Players can travel from their starting point in the open world to the Church of Elleh. Here, they will be able to speak with Kalé in order to obtain the Missionary's Cookbook (1).

Purchasing the Missionary's Cookbook (1)

Purchasing the Missionary's Cookbook (1) will cost the player 1000 runes. Image via Elden Ring.

Once players speak with Kalé, they can open the Purchase tab and head into the menu to see all of the fine wares that he has on offer. They will notice a few different things that can be bought, but the Missionary's Cookbook (1) will be purchasable for 1000 runes. Players are advised to buy this Cookbook and the Torch as soon as possible in the game, as it will make their lives easier.

Players can craft fine items with Missionary's Cookbook (1)

Once players have the Missionary's Cookbook (1) in hand, they can learn two recipes from it. These recipes are for the Holy Water Pot, which is a consumable item that uses FP to deal Holy Damage to enemies. They also can create the Roped Holy Water Pot, which can be thrown behind to consume FP and inflict Holy Damage on opponents.

Crafting is an important skill in the game

Players who learn to craft a lot of items will save themselves from having to come all the way back to a Site of Grace or Merchant (Image via Elden Ring)

Players are advised to learn to craft as many items as they can learn. Crafting allows players to use the materials they collect during their journey to make valuable items that can help them in combat. This will also save them from giving away runes to merchants. Not having to leave a dungeon to get items a player can craft is another huge bonus.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee