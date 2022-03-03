Elden Ring story guide: All bosses players will need to beat to progress the main narrative, and their locations

Like every other Soulsborne game, Elden Ring has a deep and intricately woven story that underlines the various actions of the players within its world. While the story might not be as upfront, there is no denying that it is the primary driving factor of the game.

However, Elden Ring is filled with complex and challenging bosses, which often makes it overwhelming for players who want to know the main story. As it turns out, players do not need to defeat all of them, as only a handful of bosses are directly tied to the game's primary narrative.

【🔔】Kalloni 師範 @KaIIoni How how in the world have I put 70 hours into Elden ring and haven’t even gotten past the main bosses yet. I still have maybe 5 more areas to look around in. I- it’s overwhelming it’s insane. Every boss is somehow more and more ramped up. How how in the world have I put 70 hours into Elden ring and haven’t even gotten past the main bosses yet. I still have maybe 5 more areas to look around in. I- it’s overwhelming it’s insane. Every boss is somehow more and more ramped up.

This particular article will provide a list of bosses and their locations that players genuinely need to chase to complete the so-called main campaign of the game.

A brief guide to the main story campaign of Elden Ring

Elden Ring is one of the most expansive games ever by FromSoftware. So there is a lot more to the game apart from the main story. The game has a lot of branching questlines, each with its own unique ending.

Ms5000Watts @Ms5000Watts I’ve killed around 15 bosses in Elden ring so far and not a single one has been a main boss. The amount of stuff that’s hidden throughout this game is what I hope all open world games can do on the future. I’m rewarded immensely for exploring and it’s always fun. I’ve killed around 15 bosses in Elden ring so far and not a single one has been a main boss. The amount of stuff that’s hidden throughout this game is what I hope all open world games can do on the future. I’m rewarded immensely for exploring and it’s always fun. https://t.co/TCIxNBvpik

The primary objective, which is to stand before the Elden Ring and become the Elden Lord, summarizes the game's main campaign. As it stands now, players will have to defeat a total of 12 bosses to reach the ending mentioned above.

The bosses, along with their locations, have been presented below. It is also vital that the order mentioned here is in line with the one that the players will have to follow.

Compulsary bosses that players need to beat

1.Margit, the Fell Omen (Stormveil Castle)

2. Godric the Grafted (Stormveil Castle)

3. Red Wolf of Radagon (Raya Lucaria Academy)

4. Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon (Raya Lucaria Academy)

5. Godfrey, First Elden Lord (Leyndell, Royal Capital)

6. Morgott, the Omen King (Leyndell, Royal Capital)

7. Fire Giant (Mountaintops of the Giants)

8. Maliketh, the Black Blade (Crumbling Farum Azula)

9. Godfrey, First Elden Lord (Leyndell, Ashen Capital)

10. Hoarah Loux, Warrior (Leyndell, Ashen Capital)

11. Radagon of the Golden Order (Elden Throne)

12. Elden Beast (Elden Throne)

However, it is vital to remember that each boss is more difficult than the other. If players are rushing the main story, they will face a massive roadblock right around Morgott, the Omen King.

Kingofied Tomato @LegoKingo i would say the main reason why elden ring is easier than most souls games is that you can get your weapon to like +16 without fighting any of the required bosses i would say the main reason why elden ring is easier than most souls games is that you can get your weapon to like +16 without fighting any of the required bosses

Therefore, it is recommended to knock out a few option bosses to increase both character and weapon levels. The names of a few optional bosses that players are advised to beat have been provided below.

Option bosses recommended to beat

1.Bloodhound Knight Darriwil (South of Limgrave)

2. Crucible Knight (Stormhill)

3. Magma Wyrm (Gael Tunnel)

4. Starscourge Radahn (Caelid)

Defeating these bosses will provide players with not just runes but also powerful weapons that will assist a lot in the main storyline of the game.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar