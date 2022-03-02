How to make 80k Runes in five minutes in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a challenging game, and players need all the help they can to get through it. Like FromSoft's other notoriously challenging action RPGs, there are always tips and tricks to cheat the system.

Of course, using cheap tactics to get ahead might devalue the experience a bit for hardcore gamers. The title is meant to be hard, but if users want a free boost, they can simply abuse this simple and popular trick.

Elden Ring sleeping dragon exploit

Elden Ring users are always on the lookout for easy runes and items. Hunting down the sleeping dragon has swiftly become a fan favorite.

To make use of this glitch, first fast travel to the Site of Grace near Fort Faroth. Head north, sprinting past the dragon while mounted if necessary. At the edge of a massive fall, a huge dragon lays sleeping.

Start attacking it near its wings, as its underbelly is weak to damage. Use weapons that cause bleeding, allowing stacks of significant damage. Stay determined, as this creature can take a while of uninterrupted attacking to die.

Once the ancient dragon finally dies, players will be rewarded with almost 75,000 runes for a few minutes' work. The beast also drops a Dragon Heart, which will come in handy as a form of currency later on.

Players can do this multiple times, with friends

The sleeping dragon does not respond after being slain in Elden Ring, which means this exploit wouldn't usually be replicable. Players can, however, destroy the dragon with friends and reap the rewards time and time again.

Invite friends to face the dragon in the initial game world, then follow them to their world and join them for a round of dragon slaying. Users in any game will receive the full reward, so just hit up as many friends' games as possible to earn more and more runes.

This will carry the added benefit of making the dragon much swifter to kill as multiple gamers slash its colossal body. If they use bleeding weapons and switch quickly, they can bring home hundreds of thousands of runes in less than an hour.

Gather some friends or head over to Discord channels, as this exploit benefits every player involved. Make sure to use bleeding weapons and try two-handing to ensure this dragon dies as fast as possible.

