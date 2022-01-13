Will Elden Ring have Co-op multiplayer?

FromSoftware's latest title, Elden Ring, was up for a closed network test a few weeks earlier.

Other than a comprehensive look into the actual game, the network test also answered numerous questions about the state of the multiplayer.

Elden Ring, a dark fantasy RPG, is the spiritual successor to FromSoftware's flagship Dark Souls trilogy. Likewise, the game draws from most souls-like properties: dodging, parrying, restoratives, and the like. It also recreates the Dark Souls co-op system in a familiar fashion.

How to use the co-op feature in Elden Ring

FromSoftware's previous 'Soulsborne' titles, starting with Demon's Souls, have all featured multiplayer systems woven into the very lore of the games, sans Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

In Elden Ring, the multiplayer is handled in the exact same fashion as the Dark Souls games. i.e., summoning based on signs, only with other related artifacts in place of soapstones.

Much like the Dark Souls games and Bloodborne, the game will allow players to open up co-operative modes very early into the game. As it has appeared in the network test, the co-op will be handled through summoning signs and a new dedicated multiplayer menu that lets players quickly access summoning items needed to interact with said signs.

With the Tarnished's Furled Finger, players can offer up their assistance for jolly co-operation by leaving a summoning sign. The host who wants to accept this help will need to then accept this by accessing the summoning signs temporarily with Furlcalling Finger Remedy.

Furled Finger is an infinite-usage item, whereas Finger Remedies are consumables. Unlike the network test beta, however, players will not have Finger Remedies from the get-go on the actual release.

Like in previous FromSoftware titles, all Co-op players and invaders, bar the host, will have some gameplay restrictions. For example, they will be locked out of using Sites of Grace, and have more limited usage for healing items.

