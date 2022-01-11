What is the release date for Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is a highly-anticipated game in 2022, and players have been waiting patiently for its release date to arrive with each new announcement made. The latest entry coming out of From Software has plenty of hype around it, and players don't have much longer to wait.

Fans of Elden Ring have had an especially tough wait due to a long time in between news and the delays that pushed the game further out. With the latest release date given for the title, there looks like plenty of competition around the same time, but nothing the game can't handle.

Elden Ring set for early 2022 release date

Anyone eagerly awaiting From Software's next title will only have to wait until February 2022. At the time of writing, that leaves a little over a month before gamers can finally roam around the brand new open-world freely in search of fresh bosses.

The specific date of release for the anticipated game is February 25, 2022.

Fans were previously awaiting a January 21, 2022, release date for the game, which changed in late 2021. From Software cited the initial plans for the title slightly exceeding what was expected and called for some extra work before shipping it.

Atop the additional work, the developer also had to account for the obstacles created by the pandemic affecting the entire industry.

Elden Ring wasn't the only game that had problems created by the pandemic, and 2022 is a year full of titles initially supposed to come out in 2020 or even 2021. For this reason, it is proving to be a massive year for the industry, with From Software dropping the most anticipated title of the bunch.

What platforms can Elden Ring be purchased for?

Most platforms will have access to the game (Image via Bandai Namco)

From Software has done PlayStation-exclusive work before with Bloodborne, but that is not the case with their latest game. Nintendo fans will be the only ones who need to sit out if they have no other platforms.

Anyone else on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC will be able to buy a copy of the game and play it upon release. That includes anyone on previous or current generation consoles.

However, the price point will be $10 higher for next-generation users entering a new From Software world.

Edited by Ravi Iyer