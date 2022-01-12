How does Elden Ring relate to Game of Thrones?

One aspect of Elden Ring that many fans are excited about is its relationship to the hit HBO show Game of Thrones. The upcoming game from FromSoftware is being made in collaboration with George R. R. Martin, author of the A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy novels that formed the basis of the show.

Once players heard about the collaboration, they immediately began to connect the new FromSoftware game to Game of Thrones. However, they shouldn't be too quick to assume that the two universes are interconnected before knowing more about Martin's role in the development of Elden Ring.

Is Game of Thrones part of Elden Ring at all?

On the surface level of Elden Ring, there will likely be no ties to Game of Thrones. The game itself is an entirely new franchise made by FromSoftware, and comes with its own story for players to explore. While it may bear similarities to other fantasy titles and even Dark Souls, characters and arcs will all be new.

But that does leave the door open for Easter eggs within the game. More likely than not, there will be Dark Souls references in Elden Ring, around which there's been plenty of speculation already. The same could be true for Game of Thrones, especially with Martin involved in the project.

It's important to note that Martin was not involved in the entire development process of the game. He was tasked with creating much of the lore and making the back story of the game more cohesive. Martin is known for creating expansive worlds, and the collaboration simply made sense for FromSoftware.

When can players expect Elden Ring to release?

Players only have a little over a month to wait. (Image via Bandai Namco)

Now that 2021 is over, players only have about a month-and-a-half to wait before they get their hands on Elden Ring. The official release date for the game is February 25, 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

The game will be playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, and PC. As of now, there's no word on a Nintendo Switch version.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee