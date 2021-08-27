Elden Ring gameplay combines aspects of all other FromSoft games but focuses more on Dark Souls

FromSoftware showcased a short gameplay preview demo and presentation of Elden Ring and as a result, a ton of info about the game has come to light. The gameplay preview demo has not been made public. However, they were allowed to talk about what they saw in it.

FromSoftware’s hugely anticipated upcoming Elden Ring is slated to be released on January 21, 2022.

Elden Ring seems to be built upon elements from all the prior FromSoft Games, although it borrows many more aspects from the Dark Souls than other titles from the dev like Bloodborne and Sekiro. “Fextralife” in his Youtube video has gone into minute details about Elden Ring’s gameplay.

Which similarities does Elden Ring have with previous FromSoft Games including Dark Souls?

To start things off, a large portion of armor and weapons from Dark Souls games are present in Elden Ring. The animations of parry, riposte and backstab are effectively unchanged as well.

Players familiar with Soul Arrow and Soul Greatsword in Dark Souls games will be able to get their hands on them in Elden Ring as well in near-identical form.

Speaking of combat gameplay, Elden Ring builds upon Dark Souls’ combat by adding jumps and stances. In this case, Elden Ring players will not be forced to dodge, parry, or use the rally mechanic like they had to in Bloodborne as there were no shields in the game. On the other hand, the stealth mechanics seems to be an addition inspired by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The character creation and customization of Elden Ring are quite similar to Dark Souls too. FromSoft devs have mentioned that the attributes and equip load mechanics in Elden Ring are largely identical to Souls games. Leveling up in Elden Ring will cost Runes, which is the new Soul.

Skills in Elden Ring are enhanced versions of the weapon art mechanic present in Dark Souls III. Spirit Summons is also a familiar mechanic taken from Dark Souls 3, using which Elden Ring players will be able to summon previously slain enemies to aid in battles. The hub, quite akin to Firelink Shrine in Dark Souls 3, also seems to have made a return in Elden Ring.

NPCs are a significant part of any FromSoft game. This time, with George R.R. Martin’s involvement, NPCs play an even more important role in Elden Ring.

While the large open-world is a departure from the much more guided game world of SoulsBorne games, legacy dungeons are present throughout the open-world, which are the size of one Dark Souls area, adorning specific themes.

Traversal with Spirit Steed, mounted combat, and access to the open-world map from inside the game are all unprecedented elements in Elden Ring.

The co-op and PvP in Elden Ring are, yet again, mostly unchanged from Dark Souls III, although some aspects of it are apparently not yet finalized.

