Elden Ring preview drop hinting at a Gamescom gameplay reveal

Elden Ring is by far one of the most anticipated games of 2022.

Since From Software released a long-awaited trailer at the Summer Game Fest, the game has been excessively sought after. Players have already deciphered all they could from that and have been waiting for more information regarding the next project of Hidetaka Miyazaki. Fans may not have to wait any longer, as a recent preview suggests Elden Ring could feature at Gamescom.

Dangers await those who trek for the ramparts of Stormveil.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/ORetq3oAdK — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) August 27, 2021

The exact details of the reveal have not yet been confirmed. However, gameplay might be showcased featuring the wide variety of aspects that Elden Ring is supposed to offer. Elden Ring will probably have a combination of new and old features, which will ultimately become the core of the game

New screenshots of Elden Ring hint at an upcoming trailer

Gamescom has been ongoing for two days now. A large chunk of the fanbase was expecting to see Elden Ring on the very first day itself. However, as of August 27, Elden Ring’s official handles posted screenshots showcasing bosses and in-game areas, which got players excited. The preview had details that were discussed by famous Souls YouTuber Fextralife.

The preview showcases the various features that the game might have once it releases. Elden Ring is probably going to be very similar to Dark Souls when it comes to combat. However, there will be features from Sekiro as well as Bloodborne when it comes to including stances.

Apart from that, there has been a lot of information regarding the mounting system and skills that are going to be very similar to combat arts from Sekiro. Since the actual gameplay trailer is not yet available, players will have to wait. However, this one preview is more than enough to get people excited about the game.

Grace has been extended to thee, Tarnished. Fortune is on thy side.#ELDENRING https://t.co/2cabi0zDxV — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) August 20, 2021

The preview also focuses on dungeons and bosses and how players can make their lives easier through exploration. Finally, the game will feature a map that is completely new to From Software games. Players will have to unlock it as they progress through the game since most of the area will initially be blackened out.

A preview of this scale is definitely hinting at a reveal at Gamescom. However, it could still be delayed as From Software wants to make the reveal as clean as possible.

Edited by Srijan Sen