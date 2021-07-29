Elden Ring trailer breakdown: 5 bosses that players can expect in the game

Like every other Souls game in the past, Elden Ring is set to feature several unique bosses.

From Software has confirmed that the game will have several compulsory and optional bosses that players can fight over a playthrough. Bosses are an integral part of any souls-like game as they shape the story and provide the ultimate challenge for gamers.

Some bosses take only a few tries, while others can take several days to clear.

Like the Erdtree itself, a Tarnished's path reaches up to the branches of the heavens and twists down into the roots of the earth.

#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/32aJcIMk22 — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 14, 2021

In the end, clearing a boss provides immense satisfaction that only a Souls player can understand. The sense of achievement is enormous as the game ultimately repays them for the time spent gathering knowledge and being persistent in the pursuit of glory.

Five important bosses to look for in Elden Ring

Here are some bosses that players will probably face when the game is released. It is essential to realize that the names of these bosses are not official by any means and have been designated based on their appearance, as shown in the trailer.

1) Gatekeeper boss

This boss seems like a gatekeeper who can also use magical weapons (Image via Elden Ring)

This is the boss shown at the very beginning of the trailer for Elden Ring. The game displays a castle, and then, from the sky, a boss drops down while players fight it. The boss does not seem to have any head and instead has tendril-like structures.

The boss fight appears to be happening outside the castle. Therefore, it looks like some sort of gatekeeper, even though it is entirely an assumption. The boss also uses a magical hammer and a knife, which seems like a skill that even gamers can acquire.

2) Dragon boss

The Dragon boss is one of the most anticipated ones in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

It is probably one of the most anticipated bosses from the game. Dragons in souls-like games are nothing new as both Darkeater Midir and Kalameet are two of the best dragon bosses in all of gaming.

In Elden Ring, the boss seems to have the power of both fire as well as red-lightning. The dragon also appears to reside inside a volcanic mountain, as is shown in the trailer.

3) Wolf boss

The Wolf boss probably knows the usage of Blood Magic (Image via Bandai Namco)

Wolves seem to be very common inside the game. There are specific instances where wolves have been shown, especially the wolf-warrior who howls in the rain.

However, the Wolf boss seems to be a very dangerous and deadly warrior who can use blood magic, seemingly throwing red splashes of blood. This is obviously an assumption, as that could be some form of magic that is red in color.

4) Valkyrie boss

The Valkyrie boss tosses the player and stabs them (Image via Elden Ring)

This is a character who was showcased in the original teaser trailer of the game as well. However, initially, it was thought that she was probably the player's character.

In the trailer, however, it is made clear that she is a boss who tosses the player character in the sky and stabs them in the body. However, in either case, she seems to be playing a vital story in the game's lore.

5) Lord of the castle

This boss is probably one of the lords that players have to defeat (Image via Elden Ring)

Finally, the trailer also showcases a boss who seems to be one of the main bosses in Elden Ring. The game will feature a few rulers who have lost their kingdoms and are nothing but a husk of their former selves.

However, they just cannot let go of their kingdoms, and gamers will have to fight and defeat them to fulfill the final objective.

A lord clings to his ruined Legacy; the ruler of a husk wrung dry by war.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/Il2JDKSXWj — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 23, 2021

One such boss seems to be the male narrator, who says:

"Well, a lowly tarnished, playing as a lord, I command thee, kneel."

Then the boss slams a massive ax on the ground. Finally, the player is shown jumping at that boss to launch an attack.

