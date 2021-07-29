Top 5 "Souls-Borne" like features players can expect in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is an upcoming game developed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and From Software.

The game will feature key RPG elements of old-school Souls-like gameplay, which took a hiatus in Sekiro. While Sekiro was definitely very difficult, it was more of a linear narrative with a proper story. The game was straight in its design, and players could fight a boss only when they cleared certain things and met certain requirements.

Foul deeds brought the Shattering to these lands. Fouler deeds still may yet be afoot.

#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/Ishky1Gjy3 — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 18, 2021

Dark Souls, on the other hand, featured an interlinked region where players could travel to any part of the map and still return to the starting point.

Top 5 aspects that will make Elden Ring players excited

1) Player Freedom

Elden Ring will feature open-world gameplay for players to explore (Image via Elden Ring)

One of the key aspects that made Dark Souls so unique was that it allowed players to choose the areas they want to visit first and the bosses they would love to fight. The same idea is returning to Elden Ring, as players choose to fight one boss over the other or tackle regions based on their personal choice.

2) Player classes

Class creation is returning to Elden Ring (Image via Elden Ring)

In Elden Ring, there will be multiple classes that players can choose from in the very beginning. This is very similar to Dark Souls once again, where players could play as Knights, Warriors, Wanderers, Thief, Sorcerer, Hunter, and many more.

The exact classes are not yet known for Elden Ring. However, from the initial trailer, it is clear that there will be a medieval setting to the game. Therefore, minimal differences may probably be observed when compared to Dark Souls.

3) PVP

An expansive PVP mode is set to make its return (Image via Elden Ring)

One of the key aspects that went missing from Sekiro was PVP mode. In Dark Souls, players loved PVP, where they could show off their build and skills in front of other players.

The concept of PVP was removed given that Sekiro is an entirely single-player experience. However, from the looks of it, Elden Ring will have an expansive PVP that will be bigger than what From Software has ever done.

The specific details are still a mystery, and hopefully, more information will be available in the coming months.

Elden Ring To Feature PvP, Online Multiplayer, Souls Series Class System



PvP and multiplayer aren't the only features that will make a comeback in Elden Ring, as the game will feature the same character creation and class system seen in the Souls series.#Eldenring pic.twitter.com/7fhepL82YV — Gaming Updates and Countdowns I Free 🇵🇸 (@Onion00048) March 4, 2021

4) Concept of Undying

The concept of Undying might be returning to Elden Ring (Image via Elden Ring)

Unlike other games, Miyazaki loves to make sure that everything within the game has a meaning. This means that respawning players and enemies also have a meaning.

It seems that even Elden Ring will have some cycle that will be going within the game, which will be related to an unending curse. This can be observed in the trailer when the narrator says:

“They will fight and they will die.

In an Unending Curse”

5) Stealth and Jumping

Elden Ring set to feature the jumping mechanics from Sekiro (Image via Elden Ring)

Sekiro was famous for its stealth and jumping mechanics. It seems the same is making its return to Elden Ring in some form. There are instances in the trailer where the player character is sneaking up on enemies or jumping on the enemy. The exact way in which this is going to happen is a mystery.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

