Top 5 secrets players might have missed in the Elden Ring trailer 

Elden Ring is by far one of the most anticipated games of the current year.

The game is scheduled to be released on the 21st of January, 2022, and players cannot hold their excitement any more. One of the key facets that makes every From Software game a marvelous experience is its lore. The developers are very meticulous about what they showcase and how they put it into perspective for the players to grasp.

A lord clings to his ruined Legacy; the ruler of a husk wrung dry by war.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/Il2JDKSXWj — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 23, 2021

This process starts right from the game trailer, and therefore, several players go through it more than once to identify things that point to the lore in a deeper fashion. Once the game is out, further details will help to put the puzzles together.

Secrets found in Elden Ring Trailer

The Elden Ring trailer had quite a few remarkable secrets which might have gone unnoticed by the average player.

1) The Golden Tree

The Golden Tree Might be Showcasing locations on the map (Image via Elden Ring)

In the very beginning of the trailer, there is a line that seems quite interesting. It is a woman’s voice which says that,

“The Tarnished will soon return,

Guided by Grace once Lost”

The Lands Between basked in the pure light of the Greater Will before the Shattering.



Slivers of its blessing yet remain in hidden pockets where lost graces wait to be found. #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/3FvGY9Ornf — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 11, 2021

This line could be very literal, as in the above image, the light from the tree might be pointing towards the key points of interest. As for Grace, it is probably a collectible that is supposed to guide players in their journey, and it also shines in gold, just like the light from the tree. In fact, the tree also has Golden leaves which keep falling, as shown in the trailer.

The first showcase of Grace within Elden Ring (Image via Elden Ring)

The light probably points to the areas which players have to visit. Four different areas can be seen, which include a housing system, a broken bridge, a ruined area on the bottom right and a swamp on the bottom left. Apart from that, the castle is also going to be a point of interest at some point in the game.

2) The Volcanic Mountain

The Volcanic Mountain in Elden Ring (Image via Bandai Namco)

In the image presented, a volcano can be seen, which seems to be emitting some form of smoke. This is probably smoke caused by magma. In a later scene, where the dragon is shown, a similar texture can be seen.

The Dragon Boss is probably part of the Volcanic Mountain (Image via Elden Ring)

Apart from that, in this scene, a ghost pole can be observed at the right hand corner. Near the bottom of the scene, enemies can be noticed with a flag that has the picture of a tree. This tree probably signifies the same Golden tree which was shown at the beginning of the trailer.

3) The Golden Order

The Golden Order is symbolized by the rings as shown in this scene (Image via Bandai Namco)

The Golden Order seems to be a point of interest within the Elden Ring. In the scene presented above, there seems to be a pillar in the middle where there is a symbol of a ring with tendrils attached to it. This symbol is very similar to the one on the cover of the game.

This boss fight is probably happening in the same arena as the pillar ( Image via Bandai Namco)

At the bottom of the pillar there is a man who is surrounded by beasts. The theme of beasts seems to be quite common, as in the same arena, a boss fight is shown that also looks like a beast later in the trailer.

4) Sunset and Sunrise

Dynamic Weather could be the first in the From Series (Image via Bandai Namco)

Until now, in every other game by From Software, dynamic weather was something that never existed. Day and Night cycles did not exist and weather was just patched to a scene instead of changing irrespective of the game.

In the Elden Ring trailer however, they clearly show a scene where the sun is setting, and in another scene, there is rainfall. This leads to questions about whether From Software might have decided to introduce dynamic weather for the first time.

5) Importing body parts

This scene could indicate importing of body parts (Image via Bandai Namco)

In the Elden Ring game. there seems to be some sort of work going around as if body parts are being imported across the Kingdom. This is because there is a boss who seems to have various body parts attached, and in the castle, there seem to be hands and limbs hanging from the ceiling.

Limbs hanging from the ceiling (Image via Bandai Namco)

Therefore, it is possible that the cart that is being shown in the Elden Ring trailer might well be transporting body parts. The reason for the same will probably become clear when the game is finally released.

