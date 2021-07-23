5 things to keep in mind before pre-ordering From Software’s Elden Ring

Elden Ring was finally revealed in the Summer Game Fest of 2021 after over a year of waiting.

It is safe to say that Elden Ring is by far one of the most anticipated games in the world. Therefore, players want to know more before they start playing on January 21st, 2022.

From Software has already cultivated a reputation of developing games that no one else dares to in the current scenario.

The studio loves to experiment with things, and it seems to work out quite well. At times, the mechanics and the bosses might be very difficult, but it appears that players like to pick up on those challenges in a confident manner.

This leaves a lot of scope for From Software to innovate new ideas to ensure the gamers remain satisfied. Elden Ring is supposed to have a few new ideas that will separate it from its predecessors.

Key ideas to consider before pre-ordering Elden Ring

Elden Ring is expected to be available for pre-order very soon, with the physical copies of the game already available for the same. However, the digital copies are still not available.

It is expected that somewhere around August or September, From Software might provide an update on the same. The current release date of January 21st, 2022, might also change, as has been the case for several games in the past two years.

Therefore, while users wait for pre-orders to arrive, here are five essential Elden Ring facts that they might want to consider.

1) Souls-like game

Elden Ring is set to feature Souls-like combat (Image via From Software)

This is a no-brainer, but for those new to From Software and their games, Elden Ring is going to be part of the Souls-like genre. It means that the game’s difficulty level will be like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro.

Players are going to die several times over their first playthrough as they learn the terrain, environment, and bosses within the game.

2) Open-world game

Elden Ring will have a massive open world to explore (Image via From Software)

Elden Ring is the first game developed by From Software that will be open world in its scale. This means players can explore freely without feeling that they are being constricted in a linear fashion.

The game will have six different areas that they can explore with loads of missions and side quests. Apart from that, gamers can approach bosses in various ways, and there is no one specific route they will be forced to take.

3) Co-op and PVP

Elden Ring expands on the co-op experience and is like never before. Earlier, Souls games had introduced the concept of summons, even though it has been primarily in-game NPC’s.

Users had to do the quests for those NPC’s, and if they managed to keep them alive, it was possible to perform a summon before a boss fight.

Players can summon four others in co-op to fight bosses (Image via From Software)

Apart from that, summoning other players was also possible, even though they could call a maximum of two at a time.

Elden Ring is going to allow a total of four summons, which is the highest any From Software title has ever allowed. This is definitely going to make the game even more interactive.

It looks like PvP and invasions will return in Elden Ring! https://t.co/Trg1Puu6ux pic.twitter.com/4XT4sVp68I — Mordecai (@EldenRingUpdate) June 14, 2021

The game will also have an in-depth PVP experience, even though not much is known about it at the moment.

4) The RR Martin experience

George RR Martin played a crucial role in developing the world of Elden Ring (Image via From Software)

Elden Ring has been written in collaboration with George RR Martin, the author of the famous Game of Thrones television show. In an interview, Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki mentioned how they worked together to create a massive world.

He mentioned:

“This mythos proved to be full of interesting characters and drama along with a plethora of mystical and mysterious elements as well. It was a wonderful source of stimulus for the development staff and me. Elden Ring’s world was constructed using this mythos and stimulus as a base. Even I find it hard to contain my excitement from time to time. We hope that everyone else is looking forward to the world we have created.”

5) Mount and fast travel

Elden Ring will feature a mount for the first time within a From Software game (Image via From Software)

Elden Ring will be the first game in the franchise that is set to introduce a mount. In the trailer, it was shown that the players would be able to summon a horse that can travel in almost every terrain that the game is set to provide.

Apart from that, the scale and size of the game are going to be massive. Therefore, like every other From Software game, fast travel will also be available to gamers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer