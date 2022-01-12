Why Elden Ring is now the most awaited game on Steam after overtaking Dying Light 2

Elden Ring is almost upon us, and it’s currently the most-anticipated game on Steam. Over 283,000 users on Steam have hit the “Add to Wishlist” button on From Software’s upcoming title. If the success of the Dark Souls franchise is anything to go by, Elden Ring is going to be an absolute smash hit, and now it’s overtaken Dying Light 2 on Steam.

As revealed on SteamDB, the upcoming action RPG by From Software, Elden Ring is the most-wishlisted game on Steam. As of last year, that spot was held by Dying Light 2 but the hype seems to be dying out on the 500-hour game.

February 25, 2022 cannot get here fast enough.

Elden Ring is ready to take on the world

What makes Elden Ring such a big deal and a potential sure-fire success? It’s a title by 'From Software', and they’re sticking to what has been a success so far: Grim, gritty storytelling, and incredible, challenging gameplay. It’s what they’ve made their name on the past few years, where Dying Light 2 just doesn’t have quite the same impact.

The proof is in the pudding - SteamDB tells no lies. (image courtesy of SteamDB)

The potential “500-hour story” of Dying Light 2 has turned people off. The actual main story will take approximately 20 hours, but talking about 500 hours really drove people away. This game, however, has been the most-anticipated game-winner in The Game Awards for two years in a row. Cyberpunk 2077 was the last game to have this kind of hype and that was a major letdown. It was financially successful, but let down players worldwide with the actual gameplay.

Elden Ring is grim but still so gorgeous. (image courtesy of FromSoftware)

From Software isn’t doing a lot of teasing and letting players imagine what could be. From has been smart by not rushing the game out, and taking their time in this current COVID-era. It’s been delayed and pushed back, instead of rushed to market.

This gameplay looks mighty familiar, but that's a good thing. (image courtesy of FromSoftware)

The last major successful Soulsborne game to come out was Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, so fans are chomping at the bit to get a new From Software game. The gorgeous visuals entice players, combined with a lore-rich open world, and those are a one-two combo for success. The gameplay will likely be familiar, but in a completely new world, that's something worth gettting excited about.

In fact, From Software's upcoming game is so popular it has accounts that only exist to remind people how long it will be until the game launches. Combine all of this, with George R. R. Martin providing material for the game, and it has several fandoms excited.

From Software's game is the clear number-one most-requested game on Steam, about 30,000 above Dying Light, and well over 100,000 above the #3 spot, God of War. The hype is real about From Software’s next big title.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider