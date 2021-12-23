"A deep, dark, resonant world": George R. R. Martin comments on the upcoming Elden Ring

Fans of Dark Souls are getting ready for Elden Ring, one of the most anticipated and biggest releases of the last few years. Hidetaka Miyazaki is returning with Elden Ring and the hype and excitement surrounding it are at an all-time high.

In the recently concluded The Game Awards, where it won its second 'Most Anticipated Game' in a row amidst other selections like Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok and the untitled sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Elden Ring also gave a glimpse of its world filled with fantastical creatures, a struggle for power and spreading corruption. In a recent blog post, the author of the sprawling world and popular epic fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin, spoke about how Elden Ring looks and his excitement surrounding it.

"I love creating worlds and writing imaginary history": George R. R. Martin talks about Elden Ring

In his blog called 'Not A Blog', George R. R. Martin made a post, titled 'Long Long Ago...', regarding his involvement with the creation of Elden Ring. He first and foremost agreed that although he had played some games "in the dawn of time," video games are not a major part of his life.

George RR Martin @GRRMspeaking A few years back, Hidetaka Miyazaki and his incredible team of game designers, the creators of the DARK SOULS videogame series, reached out from Japan to ask me to help them create the backstory and history for a new game they were working on. georgerrmartin.com/notablog/2021/… A few years back, Hidetaka Miyazaki and his incredible team of game designers, the creators of the DARK SOULS videogame series, reached out from Japan to ask me to help them create the backstory and history for a new game they were working on. georgerrmartin.com/notablog/2021/…

However, when Miyazaki approached him to "help them create the backstory and history for a new game they were working on," Martin found the opportunity "too exciting to refuse."

"Miyazaki and his team from FromSoftware were doing groundbreaking stuff with gorgeous art, and what they wanted from me was just a bit of worldbuilding: a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create."

In Elden Ring, players will find themselves in the realms of the Lands Between. The titular Elden Ring has been mysteriously broken and its shattered shards scattered all over.

Players take on the role of a Tarnished, and play as someone exiled from the Lands Between after losing the Ring's grace but has been summoned back after the shattering. Players are to travel in search of the scattered Runes, in the hope of restoring the Elden Ring and becoming the Elden Lord.

Also Read Article Continues below

The release date of Elden Ring is already set in stone. George R. R. Martin's involvement only drives the excitement up a few notches. It is likely to be an epic journey, and even GRRM agrees that "it looks incredible."

Edited by Siddharth Satish