What is the release date of Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is an upcoming action role-playing game from developers FromSoftware Inc. and published by Bandai Namco.

The third-person game focuses on exploration and combat, much like the Dark Souls games. Originally, Elden Ring was scheduled to take people to the Lands Between on January 21, 2022.

That release date is no longer valid, however, as the developers announced that Elden Ring would be delayed by just over a month. The game will now be available on February 25, 2022.

Elden Ring: What is the game's new release date?

Art for Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

FromSoftware Inc. took to Twitter to express their gratitude for the excitement being shown for Elden Ring. They also shared their sincerest regret regarding the game's delay.

Friday, February 25, 2022 will be the new release date to ensure the game is released as polished as possible. It is only a matter of time before fans will see if the delay was truly worth it.

While the Elden Ring's official Twitter account shared the news itself, their statement claims that many aspects of the game exceeded expectations and needed further work.

They thanked players for their trust and patience while also mentioning a Closed Network test taking place in November. Hopefully, the extended time before launch will make the Elden Ring as perfect as fans wish it would be.

What is Elden Ring?

A scene from an Elden Ring trailer (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

It was touched on earlier, but Elden Ring is a spiritual successor to the Souls series. Both series were created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, while Elden Ring is co-written by Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin.

The story takes place in the realm of the Land Betweens. It is sometime after the destruction of the Elden Ring. Players need to traverse the realm, find the shattered piece of the ring, and become the Elden Lord.

Miyazaki has previously stated the game will start on a linear path but opens up for players to freely explore the Lands Between. It will also be filled with rich customization, including gear, skills, magic, and weapons.

