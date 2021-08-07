Elden Ring's Steam page release adds to its hype, suggesting an upcoming pre-order for digital edition 

Elden Ring is supposed to release on January 21, 2022. Since the trailer was showcased at the Summer Game Fest, players have been hyped beyond imagination.

Console players have already started to pre-order the game from various retailers, even though PC players have been waiting impatiently to get some news regarding its release. Currently, the physical version of the game is available for pre-order at Gamestop, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy for 60$ in the United States and United Kingdom.

Players have already tagged the game "Relaxing." 🤔 https://t.co/MtZptZkTqW — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) August 7, 2021

It seems though that the digital pre-orders are about to start soon, since the Steam page of the game is finally up. However, no price has been mentioned on the page as of yet.

Elden Ring digital pre-order expected starting time

Elden Ring’s PC version will not have a physical copy. Instead, players will have to pre-order it from Steam in order to buy the game. The Steam page of Elden Ring went live and this means that the pre-order date will not be far away.

It can be expected that somewhere around the end of this month or the beginning of next month, the game might get its pre-orders up and running. However, the expected release date is January 21, and the game could get delayed as has been the case with several other titles for the past two years.

ELDEN RING is now available for wishlisting on Steam! 🎊 Check out the store page to learn more.https://t.co/uSOBFzOolW#ELDENRING https://t.co/ur2n0tzjGA — Steam (@Steam) August 6, 2021

On account of COVID-19, developers have suffered a lot. However, since the physical copies are already receiving orders, it can be assumed that the digital copies will also be finally released.

Elden Ring is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of this year as well as next year. Apart from that, considering the track record of From Software, it makes sense that players cannot wait any longer to start their journey as "The Tarnished" in Elden Ring.

People have been theory-crafting since the release of the trailer to understand what players might expect in terms of location and bosses. However, knowing Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team, it is sure that there will be several aspects that are going to surprise players once they start playing the game.

Elden Ring will be released on PC as well as Xbox One, X/S, PS4 and PS5.

Edited by Ashish Yadav