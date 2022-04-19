Are Elden Ring multiplayer servers down today? (April 19)

Elden Ring servers will indeed be taken down today from 1.00 am PT/8.00 am UTC/5.00 pm JST due to FromSoftware’s weekly maintenance and the introduction of a new patch.

The developers have announced that the multiplayer servers of the RPG have been taken out for approximately one hour. Patch 1.04 is expected to hit the title today, and the new version will be going live as soon as the Elden Ring servers are officially brought back online.

It is expected to last about 1 hour for all platforms and will include an update to version 1.04.



Maintenance will begin at 1:00 AM PDT | 10:00 CEST | 17:00 JST.



FromSoftware has mentioned in the official tweet that the servers will only be down for approximately one hour. However, it can take longer, as maintenance and patch updates often get delayed due to unforeseen bugs and critical errors.

Hence, players looking to enjoy invasions and the PvP aspect of the RPG might need to wait longer till the patch officially drops and the servers are brought back online.

Elden Ring patch 1.04 might look to introduce minor bug fixes and balance updates

The Elden Ring developers are yet to provide the community with any details on what gamers can look forward to in version 1.04 once it drops in a couple of hours.

However, community speculations suggest that, unlike 1.03, there might not be too many balance changes this time around. FromSoft might just stick to introducing minor bug fixes and glitches affecting PC users since the day of launch.

To those unaware, patch 1.03 introduced a good deal of nerfs to speedrunning tools like Hoarfrost Stomp, as well ass additional questlines for some NPCs in-game.

A minor follow-up update in 1.03.3 foxed a bug that Starscourge Radahn was facing where he was dealing lesser damage than intended. This made him significantly easier to deal with, costing him the position of being one of the most demanding bosses in the game.

The fix put him back to where he belonged, and Radahn is now as daunting as he used to be. As mentioned, the new 1.04 update patch will drop once the servers officially go live.

