Elden Ring patch 1.03.3 fixes a balance bug that was “unintentionally” reducing Radahn’s damage

Elden Ring servers are finally back online after today’s maintenance, and FormSoftware seems to have good news for those players who might have felt that Starscourge Radahn was unnecessarily nerfed in a previous update.

Fortunately, what players have been calling an excessive nerf, was a balance nerf, which the developers are reporting to have unintentionally reduced the amount of damage that the Caelid boss was doing in the fights.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING

Details: Regulation file update 1.03.3 for #ELDENRING is available now: it fixes a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss "Starscourge Radahn" in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.Details: bnent.eu/ER_Update_103 Regulation file update 1.03.3 for #ELDENRING is available now: it fixes a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss "Starscourge Radahn" in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.Details: bnent.eu/ER_Update_103

As the servers were down for only an hour, the maintenance update was not exactly a big one, and the Radahn changes were the only goal that FromSoftware had in mind for it.

The patch notes read:

“Fixed a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss "Starscourge Radahn" in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.”

This was the only change that the maintenance patch saw this time around.

Radahn’s bug-induced unintentional damage nerf has been reverted in Elden Ring

While FormSoftware hasn’t exactly detailed it in the 1.03 patch notes that came out a couple of weeks ago, dataminers had later found out that StarScourge Radahn was indeed doing significantly less damage to players after the update.

Not everyone in the Elden Ring community liked it, as the Starscourge was one of the hardest and most exhilarating fights in the game, and nerfing him felt like something that was making the game unnecessarily easy for a lot of players.

However, Radahn did need a fix, as, before the update, his hitboxes were inaccurate, and fans new to the SoulsBorne franchise were not exactly having a fun time with him. The hitbox was glitching in a way where Radahn would sometimes inflict damage on the players even when his sword wouldn’t even touch them.

However, with the 1.03 update, FromSoftware seemed to have nerfed him excessively, and even in New Game, the boss felt incredibly easy no matter the type of build the player employed against him.

Fortunately, it wasn’t an intentional damage nerf, a bug was reducing the amount of power his attacks were inflicting on players.

Hopefully, the fixes in patch1.03.3 fix the issue, and Radahn gets to reclaim his throne as one of the hardest bosses in Elden Ring.

Edited by R. Elahi