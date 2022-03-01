Top 5 Dex weapons in Elden Ring and where to find them

Dex, also known as dexterity, is one of the most popular stats in Elden Ring. This is because this particular stat is associated with speed and damage.

There are a variety of weapons in the game that scale based off dex. Therefore, most players who love playing melee characters will often hunt for dex weapons right from the beginning of the game.

As of now, there are a few dex weapons that are extremely strong and players should try farming for them regardless of their in-game character or builds.

Everything Elden Ring players need to know regarding the best Dex weapons in the game

One vital aspect to remember before proceeding is that, just because a weapon has dex scaling, it does not mean that it will only have the same requirement to wield it. Additional stats such as strength and intelligence might also be needed for that weapon.

1.Hookclaws

Hookclaws in Elden Ring allow players to feel like Wolverine (Image via Dan Allen Gaming/Youtube)

One of the best dex weapons that players can go for in the game is the Hookclaws. This weapon is basically what players love to call up-close and personal.

The Hookclaws give players the feel of an animal, more appropriately Wolverine from X-men. The weapon can inflict bleed, which can provide an additional bit of damage when consistently attacking enemies.

Weapon Requirements: Strength 8, Dexterity 14

Location: The weapon is found in Stormveil castle. It lies on a corpse that can be found if players take the second route to the castle instead of the main gate. Players should go up the stairs and eventually they will reach a room where there is an enemy using a big axe. The weapon is present on a corpse just near that enemy.

2. Reduvia

Reduvia's special attack allows players to strike from a distance (Image via Elden Ring)

Reduvia is arguably one of the best dex weapons in the game. This weapon is a dagger and players who love hitting with insane speed while doing crazy amounts of damage will love Reduvia.

The weapon has a skill called Blood Blade. This skill reads as follows:

"Slash with the wicked dagger, transforming its never-drying bloostains into airborne blood blades that cause hemorrhaging. Can be fired in rapid succession."

In order to use the above-mentioned skill, players will need to two-hand the weapon and then trigger the special attack. The damage from Blood Blade is insanely high and it scales quite well late in the game.

Weapon Requirements: Strength 5, Dexterity 13, Arc 13

Location: Kill Bloody Finger Nerijus near Murkwater Cave in Limgrave

3. Uchigatana

The Uchigatana is one of the most balanced dex weapons within the game (Image via Elden Ring)

Uchigatana is the bread and butter of dex weapons in the game. This weapon is very simple as it is quite fast in terms of attack speed, provides a bleed status effect and can cause hemmorrhage. The weapon is very easy to obtain.

This weapon is provided from the start if players pick the Samurai class. Otherwise, it can be obtained from a dungeon. Players can also attach various ashes of war too for additional effects.

Weapon Requirements: Strength 11, Dexterity 15

Location: Can be found on a corpse in the Deathtouched Catacombs

4. Meteoric Ore Blade

The Meteoric Ore Blade is a unique intelligence based Uchigatana that also requires high dex (Image via Elden Ring)

The Meteoric Ore Blade is another form of Uchigatana, but it is a lot more lethal. This weapon has both dex and magic scaling, which is something that casters might enjoy a lot.

This weapon's special attack is basically a gravity pull, very similar to the one that General Radahn uses. Once used, players will stomp the weapon to the ground and pull in enemies while dealing damage.

The weapon is quite good when it comes to mobs and has very good damage numbers as well.

Weapon Requirements: Strength 15, Dex 14, Int 18

Location: Found in Caelid, inside Caelem Ruins

5. Bloodhound' Fang

The Bloodhound's Fang can be obtained early, but it scales incredibly well late game (Image via Elden Ring)

The final weapon on this list has to be Bloodhound's Fang. This weapon is similar to the Uchigatana in terms of ideology, but there are a few differences.

The weapon's stats are better and it deals more damage. However, it is slower than Uchigatana. The bleed damage that this weapon inflicts is also higher than Uchigatana.

Overall, it is one of the strongest early game weapons and can be used even in the very end of the game.

Weapon Requirements: Strength 18, Dex 17

Location: Defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in the southern part of Limgrave

