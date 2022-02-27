How to beat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in Elden Ring

Players of Elden Ring will undoubtedly face many difficult bosses during their playthrough. Bloodhound Knight Darriwil is certainly no exception, and individuals can find them while out exploring around the Bridge of Sacrifice.

Before engaging with Bloodhound Knight Darriwil, users should know what to expect to ensure that their battle goes as smoothly as possible.

Doing battle with Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in Elden Ring

Gamers need to understand the best way to approach the fight with Bloodhound Knight Darriwil. To avoid damage from the large swinging attacks, they will need to roll under the strikes and towards Bloodhound Knight Darriwil.

By moving towards him, players can ensure that they avoid taking damage. Trying to dodge the attacks will have Darriwil turning invisible and rushing the player.

Staying at medium distance and avoiding is key

Maintaining good distance in between the player and Bloodhound Knight Darriwil is key for winning this battle (Image via Elden Ring)

If users are too far, they will be chased by the invisible Bloodhound Knight Darriwil, yet if they are too close, the boss will slash in an upwards motion while jumping away. The key is to be within a medium range of Darriwil and try to avoid the attacks.

If at a medium distance, Darriwil will slice upwards and then down towards gamers. There should then be an opening to strike.

Learning slashes is important to fight

Darriwil will sometimes just slice with their sword in a single strike. Other times, it will be a combo of three slashes. One will be upwards, one to the right side, and one down.

Learning this combo will better allow players to avoid the attacks and not be destroyed in the process.

Use time in between attacks for breathing room

Players should use any open windows in combat to restore their health, which will give them a higher chance of success (Image via FromSoftware)

When Darriwil slices towards players and jumps backwards to put some distance between themselves and the player, it's a good time to restore health. Users should drink a potion during this short window as they are not being attacked.

Doing this can greatly improve their chances of besting Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in battle.

Edited by Ravi Iyer