How to get the Uchigatana Katana in Elden Ring

FromSoftware has always featured some kind of katana weapon, and Elden Ring is no different with the Uchigatana Katana weapon. Anyone looking for a Samurai build or a strong dexterity build in general, the katana is always a reliable choice with speed and damage.

One of the best parts about the Uchigatana Katana is that it can be found and picked up fairly early in Elden Ring. While some weapons are tied behind progress or bosses in some cases, this weapon can be picked up as long as players know the right location and can dodge some sword swings.

Finding the Uchigatana Katana in Elden Ring

Explore the catacombs for the weapon (Image via FromSoftware)

Players who want the Uchigatana Katana in Elden Ring won't have to travel too far within Limgrave to grab it. The weapon is located in a hidden dungeon that can be found easily with some map directions. One of the best places to start is the Stormhill Shack, which lost grace sites will guide players to as they begin the game. From there, players can follow the path to the right over to the required dungeon.

Finding the Uchigatana Katana in Elden Ring:

The dungeon that players want is called Deathtouched Catacombs.

This can be found just near Alexander the warrior jar or on the right turn path from the Stormhill Shack.

Players should head inside and move down the dungeon until encountering the first skeleton.

Head down the stairs after the first skeleton and look for a door to the left behind the stairs.

On the other side of the hall, the katana will be sitting on the edge for the taking.

There is no need to kill the boss in this dungeon, which makes the weapon even easier to get, but he does also drop a health on crit Talisman upon death.

What scaling does the Uchigatana Katana have in Elden Ring?

This sword will start with a base of D in both strength and dexterity. However, the dexterity will increase with upgrades, or it can be immediately changed to a B with the right Ashes of War skills.

On top of the scaling, players can also look forward to a blood loss buildup of 45 automatically on the weapon. Quick subsequent hits with the katana are sure to cause some serious damage, especially for dex-based players.

