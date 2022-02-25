How to get more Talisman slots in Elden Ring

Players will notice that they have a Talisman Slot in Elden Ring in contrast to ring slots in the previous Dark Souls games. They are the same in practice, but in Elden Ring, players will begin the game with a single Talisman Slot for their characters.

One slot can certainly be limiting, but there is a way to increase the slots at a fairly early stage within the game. However, players will need to get past one of the first major boss obstacles. Beyond the boss, there will also be opportunities to earn more slots as the Tarnished tears through the world of Elden Ring.

Getting more Talisman slots in Elden Ring

Earn more slots to hold more Talisman pieces. (Image via FromSoftware)

Talisman slots are passive in Elden Ring, in the same way that Memory Stones will passively increase the total memory slots a player has. First, players need to pick up new Talisman Pouches, which are in the same vein as the Memory Stones. Unlike the stones, pouches are far more rare and players will need to pull off some story-based feats before they can begin to stack some of their Talisman power.

Earning a new Talisman Slot in Elden Ring:

Players need to reach Margit the Fell Omen at the Stormveil Castle.

Defeating him will reward players with a Talisman Pouch, giving them two slots in total.

Players won't be able to earn another Talisman Pouch until much farther in the game.

Defeating the first Elden Lord in the Capital City will reward players with a new slot.

After that, players can get to the Finger Reader at the Table of Lost Grace for a fourth slot overall.

Players will need to defeat four demigods before reaching this point.

When players have four slots for their Talisman pieces, there will be plenty of options for different builds and utilties.

How to find a new Talisman in Elden Ring

Talisman pieces are almost as common as brand new weapons in the game, and they are often given as rewards for beating a boss or opening a chest. Exploration is the best way to earn a new Talisman piece.

However, that doesn't mean it's the only method. Players can also choose to talk to merchants in the hopes of a good find. Both early and late game merchants will have access to new Talisman goods in Elden Ring.

