Top 10 weapons you can't afford to miss in Elden Ring 

Elden Ring is filled with strong and powerful weapons for players to use throughout their playthroughs. While players can obtain some early, they can only get others by defeating major bosses late in the game.

As of now, the game has a variety of weapons that includes curved swords, greatswords, axes, greataxes, glintstone staves and several others. Each of these has further variety within themselves and obviously a few that can be considered the best.

Arekkz @Arekkz NEW VIDEO! Elden Ring - All 8 Katanas You Need to Get - Rivers of Blood, Moonveil, Dragonscale & More! youtu.be/cSWChVEOZKQ NEW VIDEO! Elden Ring - All 8 Katanas You Need to Get - Rivers of Blood, Moonveil, Dragonscale & More! youtu.be/cSWChVEOZKQ https://t.co/cCkcbQ1O4i

The following article will provide a combined list of some of the best weapons from various classes mentioned earlier. Even though the choice of weapon will depend on the user at the end of the day, this list will provide 10 weapons that players will never regret having in their inventory.

It is also important to mention that this is not a ranked list and the 10th weapon is not worse than the 9th or vice-versa.

10 amazing weapons that players should consider chasing within Elden Ring

piperboy @piperboyttv Started again on Elden Ring now that I know whats going on, and im loving it. So much detail its insane. Gone for the double Uchigatana and looking badass #ELDENRING Started again on Elden Ring now that I know whats going on, and im loving it. So much detail its insane. Gone for the double Uchigatana and looking badass #ELDENRING https://t.co/CJJg07UXjQ

1) Axe of Godrick

Axe of Godrick is quite an underrated weapon in the entire game (Image via Elden Ring)

Axe of Godrick is a powerful greataxe that can be used for a lot of end-game content in the game. This weapon has high physical damage that can melt through bosses and has a powerful weapon art that is extremely good for crowd control.

The weapon has very high stat requirements and in all probability will be impossible to wield at the time of obtaining it. However, it is something that will provide a lot of value in the late game.

Location: Defeat Godrick the Grafted

2) Greatsword

The attack rating of Gut's Greatsword is incredibly high (Image via Caspahz/Youtube)

Greatsword is a colossal sword in Elden Ring that is highly considered to be one of the best strength weapons in the game. This weapon has an immensely high attack rating and when upgraded fully, it can hit like a truck.

The best thing about this weapon is probably its simplicity and the fact that it will work with the easiest to develop build within the game. The community also calls it Guts' Greatsword as it is identical to the weapon of the protagonist from the popular Japanese manga Berserk.

Location: Caelid

3) Uchigatana

The immense versatility of the Uchigatana makes it a must-have weapon in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

This is a weapon that can be obtained by players if they start with the Samurai class in the game. However, it is also a weapon that will carry players till the very end of Elden Ring.

The weapon is swift, has good physical damage, can be infused with Ashes of War and can proc the bleed status effect. The final aspect amongst the advantages mentioned above of the weapon is probably what makes it so strong and why many people love using it.

If players want to two-hand the weapon, then that is also possible, though in that case, starting with the Samurai class becomes mandatory.

Location: Obtained from Deathtouched Catacombs and starting weapon for Samurai class

4) Fallingstar Beast Jaw

The weapon skill of the Fallingstar Beast Jaw is a boss slayer in this game (Image via Elden Ring)

The Fallingstar Beast Jaw is a powerful colossal weapon in Elden Ring. This weapon has both strength as well as intelligence scaling and it primarily shines on account of the weapon art called "Gravity Bolt".

This skill imbues the weapon with gravitational magic and then releases a powerful lightning bolt in front of the player. The damage from this skill is enormous and works like a charm against bosses.

Location: Obtained from Full-grown Fallingstar beast in Mt Gelmir

5) Lusat's Glintstone Staff

Lusat's Glintstone Staff is a must-have weapon for every sorcery user in the game (Image via The Real Godzilla/Youtube)

This is a weapon that every sorcery user must have irrespective of their builds within the game. Lusat's Glintstone staff enhances the power of every sorcery in the game at the cost of FP.

This is something that can make builds with spells like Comet Azur or Rennala's Full Moon even more potent. The scaling on this staff is insane and once players cross 80 intelligence, spells cast using this weapon will just start melting bosses.

Location: Sellia, Town of Sorcery

6) Azur's Glintstone Staff

Azur's Glintstone Staff can be quite handy against aggressive bosses (Image via Gaming With Abyss/Youtube)

This is another weapon that provides a lot of value to sorcery users in the end-game. The whole purpose of Azur's Glintstone Staff is to reduce the cast time of spells in the game.

Many of the top-tier and most powerful sorceries in Elden Ring have long casting times. However, the bosses in the game are aggressive and will rarely provide a breathing scope to the players.

Thus, reducing cast times helps increase the overall boss DPS a lot, which can be beneficial instead of enhancing the damage output of the spells.

Location: Raya Lucaria Academy

7) Blasphemous Blade

Blasphemous Blade can make the game extremely easy for players (Image via Elden Ring)

This is an extremely powerful weapon in the game that many players have termed as an easy-mode for Elden Ring. The weapon art on this one, called "Taker's Flames", releases a forward blast of fire that steals health from the enemy.

This weapon can work wonders against most major bosses and is a must-use once players obtain it. One important thing to remember is that players will need to level up their faith to 21 alongside their strength and dexterity if they want to use it later in the game.

Location: Defeat Praetor Rykard

8) Starscourge Greatsword

Starscourge Greatsword is a one of a kind weapon within the game (Image via Elden Ring)

This is an extremely powerful colossal sword that also happens to be one of the most unique in Elden Ring. This is probably the only weapon in the entire game that can be two-handed by obtaining it only once.

This is something that enhances the damage output of the weapon by a lot and something that players find quite interesting to use. This sword also has a decent weapon art that can be quite effective for crowd control.

Location: Defeat Starscourge Radahn

9) Rivers of Blood

The weapon art of Rivers of Blood is what makes the weapon one of the best in the game (Image via Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)

Rivers of Blood is one of the best katanas in Elden Ring and something that every player should consider chasing. While the physical damage of this weapon is not that great, the value of Rivers of Blood comes from its weapon art, "Corpse Piler".

When used, this skill imbues the weapon with blood and releases a series of successive slashing attacks on the enemy. This attack helps to proc the bleed status effect very quickly and thus allows it to dish out insane amounts of damage.

Location: Defeat Bloody Finger Okina

10) Bloodhound's Fang

Bloodhound's Fang is by far the best weapon in the entire game (Image via Elden Ring)

Bloodhound's Fang is probably the most balanced weapon in the entire game. This weapon has insane scaling and it comes with a passive bleed status effect. The weapon can also be obtained quite early in the game and has a very low stat requirement.

Location: Defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil

Edited by R. Elahi