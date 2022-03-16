Top 5 Colossal swords (Ultra Greatsword) in Elden Ring and where to find them

Colossal swords in Elden Ring have a special place in the hearts of players. Grabbing these ginormous swords to wield it like a demigod is a feeling most of the community relates to.

The problem is that Elden Ring at times punishes players for using colossal swords. Some of the bosses are way too quick for users of this weapon type to react to. This often results in players getting frustrated and getting rid of colossal swords.

Michael “Dink” Dinh @michaeldink Finally beat Elden Ring at the 99th hour



Went through doing double colossal swords and mashing jump attack like I'm a silver in fighting games Finally beat Elden Ring at the 99th hour Went through doing double colossal swords and mashing jump attack like I'm a silver in fighting games https://t.co/qt4w9E0h6Y

However, there is no doubt that colossal swords can hit like a truck and their damage output is second to none. Thus, going for the top colossal swords in this game is a viable option as long as players are ready to change their playstyles to fit these weapons.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Every colossal sword that players should consider in Elden Ring

🌿 juniper 🌿 @clearmurky I love FromSoftware looked at the weapons in their other games and said "Alright we have Ultra Great-Swords, Colossal Great-Axes, even Tower Great-Shields. You know what we're missing? Ultra Great-Rapiers" and then they put it in Elden Ring. God bless Miyazaki I love FromSoftware looked at the weapons in their other games and said "Alright we have Ultra Great-Swords, Colossal Great-Axes, even Tower Great-Shields. You know what we're missing? Ultra Great-Rapiers" and then they put it in Elden Ring. God bless Miyazaki

One vital aspect to consider regarding colossal swords is that they are extremely slow and heavy. Apart from that, they also have really high strength requirements. Therefore, players will be unable to wield most of them until the mid to late game.

5. Greatsword

Guts' Greatsword is extremely powerful and can melt bosses with ease (Image via Caspahz/Youtube)

While it is true that the name of this colossal sword is not as fancy as the others on this list, it is a really great weapon for players to have. The weapon has 164 base physical damage, which is arguably one of the highest in the game.

The weapon also has decent range, making it easier to slash down groups of enemies from a distance. Apart from that, this weapon has a close resemblance to Guts' weapon from Berserk, making it a fine item for esthetic value.

Location: Found in Dragonbarrow in Caelid

4. Maliketh's Black Blade

Maliketh's black blade melts bosses with the weapon art (Image via Elden Ring)

If players are looking for a colossal sword that can be used for faith builds, then Maliketh's Black Blade is a really good option. The weapon is a bit slower than the other colossal swords on this list, but the weapon art Destined Death is really potent.

The skill reads as follows:

"Set free the remnants of Destined Death, plunging the greatsword into the ground to summon a myriad of blades. In addition to dealing immediate damage, this attack reduces the enemy's maximum HP and continues to wear down HP for a short time"

This is a really powerful weapon art and it can annhilate some of the hardest bosses in the game.

Location: Obtained from the Roundtable hold after defeating Maliketh.

3. Ruins Greatsword

The weapon art for Ruins Greatsword is quite good (Image via SoulxCloud/Youtube)

This is a weapon that pretty much does everything that is expected from a colossal weapon. It can hit hard, does magic damage, inflicts really good poise damage and the swing has a really good area of effect.

The only issue it faces is that, the hitbox for the weapon can be a bit inconsistent. This can result in players missing smaller enemies.

Location: Obtained after beating Mibegotten warrior and Crucible Knight at Redmane Castle, Caelid.

2. Starscourge Greatsword

Starscourge Greatsword will make players feel like a god in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

There are a few weapons in this game that will make players feel like an absolute demigod. However, only the Starscourge Greatsword will make players feel like a god.

This weapon can do practically anything. It is good for boss damage, has very good mob clearance, can stagger almost everything in the game and can be dual wielded very easily.

The best thing about this weapon is that players do not need to defeat Radahn in multiple runs to dual wield it. Simply switching to the two-handed stance brings out the second sword.

Location: Can be obtained from the Roundtable Hold after beating Starscourge Radahn.

1. Grafted Blade Greatsword

Grafted Blade Greatsword is a decent weapon, though it is not as good as others (Image via Elden Ring)

The Grafted Blade Greatsword is a decent colossal sword that players can use in Elden Ring. It requires 40 strength, which makes the weapon a bit hefty for early usage. The physical damage it does is also lower than Guts' Greatsword.

However, the positive aspect of this weapon is its skill, where it helps to raise the attributes of a player for a certain duration. This includes increased resistance and poise, which can come in handy in a wide number of fights.

Location: Defeat Leonine Misbegotten at Castle Morne

Edited by Danyal Arabi