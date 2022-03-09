How to get the Crucible Tree armor set in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is very difficult, and it sure would be nice if a suit of armor turned the player into a mobile tank. Players boasting a high strength stat who seek tons of defense should look no further than the Crucible Tree Set.

This heavy armor suit comes in four pieces, offers excellent defense against physical and magical damage, and protects from most status effects. The Crucible Tree Set is a great suit for mitigating damage and staying in the fight.

The Crucible Tree Set in Elden Ring

The Crucible Tree armor set is located in a chest within Deeproot Depths, far underground. It is guarded by a mini-boss called the Crucible Knight Siluria.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING This vast continent cannot be easily reduced to a simple explanation. One should experience all of its wonders to fully understand its scope. This vast continent cannot be easily reduced to a simple explanation. One should experience all of its wonders to fully understand its scope.#ELDENRING https://t.co/zzxZ470Lvf

To access Deeproot Depths, there are two paths that the player can take underground. The first requires resting in a coffin after defeating the Valiant Gargoyle duo boss. They can be found in the Siofra Aqueduct, and the coffin is present in their boss arena.

Failing that, there's a hidden passage in Mohg, The Omen's boss room. Mohg can be found in the Subterranean Shunning-Ground. These bosses are optional, but defeating them will unlock Deeproot Depths.

Siluria is a strange optional boss. She can be fought the old-fashioned way, but there are a few ways of snagging the armor set. Simply running past the boss seems to work for many players.

Many lucky players have also experienced Siluria diving off the platform and instantly killing herself. This fight could be straightforward, yielding Crucible Tree armor in the chest.

How good is the Crucible Tree Set?

Elden Ring players can get a lot out of the Crucible Tree Set, depending on their playstyle. Players who prefer fast combat and quick rolls need not apply. This is for tank builds only.

At 36.9 total weight, this set is one of the heavier suits of armor in Elden Ring. Some suits come close to double that in total weight, but the Crucible Tree Set is in the higher tier.

Conversely, it does offer a great deal of protection for most types of damage. With 38.3 physical defense, 28.2 magic defense, 58 poise, and 120 immunity, it's a solid set for a particular build.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar