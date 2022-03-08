How to defeat Mohg Lord of Blood in Elden Ring

Mohg Lord of Blood is one of the many Demi-gods in Elden Ring that will surely give players a tough fight. He's powerful enough to have his own region within the underground of the map, and players will need to prepare for his blood-based attacks.

Those that explored the sewers in Leyndell, the capital city within the game, may have come across a much lesser version of Mohg in the end. This fight is a preview of what's to come later on as players enter the demi-god's palace.

Many of his attacks will remain the same, but the fight against the true Lord of Blood will be a true test.

Fighting against Mohg Lord of Blood in Elden Ring

Mohg Lord of Blood uses blood fire in his attacks. (Image via FromSoftware)

When players reach Mohg Lord of Blood in Elden Ring, it's hard to miss all of the blood that surrounds the area. On top of the Sanguine Nobles that appear before the main arena, it's clear that blood will dictate the pace of the battle.

Players need to prepare for attacks that cause plenty of blood loss on top of ranges that can cause frustration.

Tips for fighting against Mohg Lord of Blood:

In this fight, the boss will use a blood based triden to stab and cause blood loss.

Nearly all of his attacks or spells cause bloodloss and some of them will even burn.

His first phase is more straightforward and players need to evade and attack. Make sure to back off when he stabs the sky.

Using the Stalwart Horn Charm can make a huge difference, on top of Cured Meat items for resistance to bleed.

He will also count which will place red rings around the player.

When he begins to chant in the second phase, each ring that landed will heal the boss and damage the player. Heal through this aspect.

Before any fight can be fought, though, players will need to find the realm known as Mohgwyn Palace, which has its own access point.

How to find Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring

To enter Mohgwyn Palace, players will need to follow a few different steps, such as finding the Haligtree Medallion. One half is in the Forbidden Lands with Commander Niall while the other half is found from a man in the Village of the Albinaurics.

With the medallion, players can head to the Lift of Rold and enter the Consecrated Snow Field. Once there, players can travel west to find the portal to Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring.

