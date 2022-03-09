How to defeat Maliketh the Black Blade in Elden Ring

As players reach the end of Elden Ring, they will eventually come across Maliketh the Black Blade within Crumbling Farum Azula. He is one of the mandatory bosses in the game, and if players wish to continue beyond the crumbling city, the Black Blade must be defeated.

In Crumbling Farum Azula, the Black Blade is the only boss that is required to be defeated to progress any further. Within the area, there is also a Dragon Lord that is certainly worth visiting, but it is one of the deadliest fights in the game. However, if players want, they can make their way to the epic two-phase fight against the death lord.

Fighting Maliketh the Black Blade in Elden Ring

Watch for AOE based attacks. (Image via FromSoftware)

When players enter the arena to fight Maliketh the Black Blade, they may recognize the first form as the fight begins. Phase one starts with the boss as a Beast Clergyman, otherwise known as Gurranq. This is supposedly the same one as the clergyman from Caelid and they have similar attacks. However, that is only one part of the fight, and that changes quickly.

Tips for fighting Maliketh the Black Blade:

The fight starts with the Beast Clergyman rather than Maliketh the Black Blade.

This form is quick, aggressive, and will make use of beast attacks.

This includes close range slashes along with projectiles including spikes, razors on the ground, and rocks from above.

Phase two will reveal the boss as Maliketh and his moveset will revolve around the massive Black Blade weapon.

This sword has wide range and can usually throw red energy in sets of two with a third slam.

When the blade is stabbed into the ground, that typically means an AOE blast is about to happen.

Attack when the sword is being lifted out of the ground or when the beast finishes flips.

This is a boss without any gimmicks for the most part and is full of aggression. Patience will be needed for most players in their initial attempts.

Where is Gurranq found in Elden Ring before or after the fight?

For those who haven't found him, Gurranq can be located at the northernmost tip of Caelid in his own bestial cathedral. This is supposedly the same Gurranq as Maliketh, but the timeline is warped.

He can be fed Deathroot, which makes sense as a sort of Lord of death. In exchange, players will receive new bestial items such as spells and weapons within Elden Ring.

Edited by Mayank Shete